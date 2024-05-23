Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures stops in Yorkshire with skating, acrobatics and fictional characters including Mickey Mouse.

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures will be coming to Sheffield, taking families away on an immersive getaway, featuring new and classic tales, that will enter the enchanting Disney Kingdom.

The production will skate into Sheffield’s Utilita Arena and tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 24, 2024 on the Disney On Ice website.

Visitors will experience the Disney and Pixar adventures of Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana, and Frozen all in one ice show.

Behind the scenes, the cast of Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures includes a team of choreographers and set and costume designers who create 103 props and 275 different costumes, all transported into 17 trucks from city to city.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages will embark on an interactive and nostalgic adventure to memorable Disney destinations.

Families can expect a few surprises and up-close character interaction as the tour will run from October 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025.