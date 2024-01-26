The City of Steel will host the return of the Iron Men at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, February 1, 2025 for the ultimate showdown of strength.

The event will be the first stop on the Giants Live World’s Strongest Man Arena Tour, with six of the UK’s biggest arenas hosting gruelling challenges and phenomenal lifts that will shock fans and test competitors to the limit.

Giants Live is filmed for Channel 5 as part of the World’s Strongest Man series. The Giants who you have seen on TV will be performing up close and personal.

Giants Live in Sheffield. (Pic credit: Utilita Arena Sheffield)