Britain’s Strongest Man in Yorkshire 2025: Strong man event returns to Yorkshire next year at Sheffield arena - here is when tickets go on sale
The City of Steel will host the return of the Iron Men at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, February 1, 2025 for the ultimate showdown of strength.
The event will be the first stop on the Giants Live World’s Strongest Man Arena Tour, with six of the UK’s biggest arenas hosting gruelling challenges and phenomenal lifts that will shock fans and test competitors to the limit.
Giants Live is filmed for Channel 5 as part of the World’s Strongest Man series. The Giants who you have seen on TV will be performing up close and personal.
Tickets for the show are available through the venue presale which can be accessed via the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10am and on general sale on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3pm by visiting the Utilita Arena Sheffield website.
