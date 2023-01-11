The City of Steel will be hosting the event, which is part of the prestigious Giants Live World’s Strongest Man Arena Tour. Six of the biggest arenas in the UK will be taking part presenting gruelling challenges and Herculean lifts that will test the athletes and amaze fans.
The event will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 5pm and ticket prices are £30.50, £52.95 and £80.95. Giants Live will be aired on Channel 5 as part of the World’s Strongest Man series.
The line up of strongman athletes is listed below but are subject to change. Events taking place are (in order): Deadlift Ladder, Car Walk, Viking Press, Loading Race and Power Stairs.
What is the confirmed line up for Britain’s Strongest Man 2023 at Sheffield Utilita Arena?
The list of athletes are as follows:
Terry Hollands
Luke Richardson
Mark Felix
Louis Jack
Pa O’Dwyer
Zake Muluzi
Adam Bishop
Gavin Bilton
Graham Hicks
Paul Smith
Ryan Bennett
Shane Flowers
Who is Luke Richardson?
Luke, also named ‘The Future’ and ‘Yorkshire’s Finest’, is a 25-year-old professional strongman and powerlifter from Harrogate. He is 6ft 3in and weighs 342Ibs.
In powerlifting competitions:
- Bench press (491Ib)
- Deadlift (849Ib)
- Powerlifting (total of 2,228Ib)
- Squat raw with knee sleeves (888Ib)
In strongman competitions:
- 18-inch Deadlift (882Ib)
- Log press (379Ib)
- Hercules Hold (1m 14.48s 353Ib in each hand)
In training:
- Deadlift (937Ib for two reps with suit and straps)
- Axle deadlift (882Ib for three reps with suit and straps)
- Log press (408Ib)