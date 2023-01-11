Britain’s Strongest Man 2023 event will return to Sheffield for its sixth year where a group of athletes, including Harrogate strongman Luke Richardson, will compete.

The City of Steel will be hosting the event, which is part of the prestigious Giants Live World’s Strongest Man Arena Tour. Six of the biggest arenas in the UK will be taking part presenting gruelling challenges and Herculean lifts that will test the athletes and amaze fans.

The event will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 5pm and ticket prices are £30.50, £52.95 and £80.95. Giants Live will be aired on Channel 5 as part of the World’s Strongest Man series.

The line up of strongman athletes is listed below but are subject to change. Events taking place are (in order): Deadlift Ladder, Car Walk, Viking Press, Loading Race and Power Stairs.

Luke Richardson and Tom Stoltman at Britain's Strongest Man Giants Live 2020. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

What is the confirmed line up for Britain’s Strongest Man 2023 at Sheffield Utilita Arena?

The list of athletes are as follows:

Terry Hollands

Luke Richardson

Mark Felix

Louis Jack

Pa O’Dwyer

Zake Muluzi

Adam Bishop

Gavin Bilton

Graham Hicks

Paul Smith

Ryan Bennett

Shane Flowers

Who is Luke Richardson?

Luke, also named ‘The Future’ and ‘Yorkshire’s Finest’, is a 25-year-old professional strongman and powerlifter from Harrogate. He is 6ft 3in and weighs 342Ibs.

In powerlifting competitions:

- Bench press (491Ib)

- Deadlift (849Ib)

- Powerlifting (total of 2,228Ib)

- Squat raw with knee sleeves (888Ib)

In strongman competitions:

- 18-inch Deadlift (882Ib)

- Log press (379Ib)

- Hercules Hold (1m 14.48s 353Ib in each hand)

In training:

- Deadlift (937Ib for two reps with suit and straps)

- Axle deadlift (882Ib for three reps with suit and straps)

