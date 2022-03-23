Sheffield Steelers planning ahead with confidence as new Utilita Arena deal guarantees home ice until 2030

Utilita Arena - packed with Sheffield Steelers' fans for at least eight more years. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

The Steelers have guaranteed hockey at the Utilita Arena Sheffield until 2030 after agreeing terms on a new seven-year deal with the building’s owners, Sheffield City Trust.

The deal allows the Steelers to plan ahead with confidence, both short-term and long-term, including the investment in a new match-night ‘Videotron’.

As his roster continues its quest for silverware on the ice under the leadership of head coach Aaron Fox - they currently sit second in the EIHL regular season, four points off leaders Belfast Giants - Smith was keen to point out that the often unseen off-ice work was just as vital.

“This is a day that has been six months in the making but we got here and it’s great to be able to announce to the fans that we are here until the 2029-30 season and, hopefully, beyond that,” said Smith, who took on sole ownership of the team back in 2011.

“It’s great to announce players and stuff like that, but this is important for the business side of it - it’s a side that fans don’t always see.

“But it keeps going 24/7, 365 days a year and you have to make sure you have stability on that side of it.

“You’ve certainly got to have a great team, you’ve got to have entertainment on the ice, that’s something the fans buy into and enjoy.

NEW DEAL: Sheffield Steelers' owner Tony Smith at Wednesday's press conference at the Utilita Arena Sheffield. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“But just as important is the off ice team and we’ve got a fantastic team off-ice team, not just our volunteers but also our permanent staff and we make this a night to remember.”

Dom Stokes, Head of Live Events and Venues and the general manager of the Utilita Arena Sheffield added: “For over 30 years, the Sheffield Steelers have been the heart, soul and energy of our magnificent venue, and this announcement just reaffirms that legacy.