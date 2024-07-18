Family show about ice cream and friendship comes to Yorkshire

Beggars Belief Collective, a theatre company and collective of artists from Darwen in Lancashire, have announced their latest theatre show and tour of SCRUMPTIOUS!. The tour includes visits to three venues in Yorkshire: Crow Nest Park (Dewsbury), Marsden Mechanics, and Interplay Theatre (Leeds).

SCRUMPTIOUS! is a magical show about friendship and ice cream. It features hilarious songs, dancing, storytelling, and gentle audience participation. It has been described as “the perfect treat for children aged four and above - and their grown ups!”

During the ‘SCRUMPTIOUS!’ development process, Beggars Belief collaborated with diverse community groups across Blackburn, Darwen, and Blackpool to create the show. Together, they explored stories around childhood memories. Many talked about trips to the seaside, sweets, ice cream, grandparents, hot summers, favourite places, and making friends. These themes and the characters they discovered came together to form ‘SCRUMPTIOUS!’

Nicky McRoy, who plays ‘Iridiana’ in the show, commented: ‘We think audiences will appreciate the show's message of bravery, hope and friendship. We pack a lot into a very short time, our actors skilfully navigating a cast of wonderfully silly and charming characters within a very tender and magical narrative. We are very proud to be touring 'SCRUMPTIOUS!', which showcases Northern talent and creativity and is children's theatre of the highest quality’.

Guy Hargreaves (Director), commented: ‘SCRUMPTIOUS! is a sweet story about an unexpected friendship. It is set in a colourful picture book world. There'll be songs, dances and some gentle audience interaction. The show looks at how change can sometimes feel scary and difficult, but also at how it can bring wonderful new experiences with it.’

The show will visit Crow Nest Park (Dewsbury) on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 August at 10.30am and 2pm. Tickets are available now via www.creativescene.org.uk

Tickets for The Marsden Mechanics (Huddersfield) on Friday 23 August at 2pm are available now via www.marsdenmechanics.co.uk

SCRUMPTIOUS! will end its tour of Yorkshire at Interplay Theatre (Leeds) on Tuesday 27 August at 11am and 1.30pm. Ticket are available via interplaytheatre.org.uk