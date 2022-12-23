Stage: Jack and the BeanstalkAlhambra Theatre, BradfordLiz Coggins 5/5

Since 1930 when impresario Francis Laidler presented his first pantomime at the theatre, The Alhambra has been synonymous with spectacular traditional family pantomimes.

This year’s production more than lives up to Laidler, the so-called King of Pantomime’s legacy. Jack and the Beanstalk is visually mind-blowing with breath-taking sets, lavish costumes, amazing special effects and animatronics making it the ultimate spectacular pantomime.

However despite the modern technology this is a fiercely traditional pantomime with a script that sticks to its fairy-tale roots brought to life by a dream team of a cast.

Ed Curtis’s production is seamless and skilfully incorporates new material alongside tried and trusted gags while Stillie Dee’s choreography is fast, beautifully stylised and technically perfect.

The opening is stunning and goes from a gentle story-setting musical prologue until everything explodes into a world of fire, flames and giant-sized animatronics – from that moment you know you are in for an amazing show.

In his 22nd pantomime at the Alhambra is pantomime veteran Billy Pearce. “This year I am Farmer Billy Trott” he quips making his entrance to deafening applause. From that moment Pearce has all the audience from tiny tots to bus pass age eating out of his hand – it’s clear they just love him

On stage for most of the time, Pearce has boundless energy and never lets up with the physical comedy, hilarious one-liners and repartee. Divina De Campo’s Spirit of the Beans proves what an amazing performer this actor is in portraying a glamorous and believable tongue-in- cheek mythical being. De Campo works so well with Pearce in the comedy routines – together they make a great team.

As the dashing hero Jack, Danny Miller ticks all the right boxes in looks, vocals and personality while Aisha Jawando is picture-perfect princess with Jocasta’s Almgill’s Queen a regal asset. In the baddie corner the giants wife Mrs Blunderbore should be a force to be reckoned with but Sarah Goggin is just a tad too nice and needs a dash more evil in her character. Completing the cast are an energetic, talented ensemble and Rola Rola an Italian speciality act.

To January 22.

