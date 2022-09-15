Northern Ballet’s stunning three short ballets, all created in Leeds, received their world premiere in the city of their birth this week and what a wonderful trio of works they are.

They also serve as an extremely impressive first production for the company’s new artistic director Federico Bonelli who was appointed in May. It brings together the works of three exciting emerging choreographers – Mthuthuzeli November, Stina Quagebeur and Dickson Mbi – in a diverse and inspiring programme. Each work explores aspects of the human condition in a powerful and innovative way.

The first piece to be presented on the Quarry Theatre’s stage at Leeds Playhouse was award-winning South African-born November’s Wailers. He describes it as a work that ‘gives thanks to life – its struggles, beauty and its people’. Set against the backdrop of a wall possibly of remembrance but that could also be a slab of scorched earth, it speaks so eloquently about human resilience in the face of loss or hardship. The music melds European and African influences beautifully and the movement creates shapes of unity and harmony into an ultimately uplifting whole.

Minju Kang and Jonathan Hanks in Nostalgia, one of Northern Ballet's three short ballets.

Belgian-born Quagebeur’s Nostalgia explores how nostalgic memories can provide comfort in times of difficulty, anxiety or isolation. Seen through the lens of one couple – a man and a woman whose relationship appears to be at a crossroads of some kind – the sense of longing, poignancy and past joy are powerfully evoked, as is the passage of time and the inevitable changes in a relationship that come with it. The couple’s mirror image join them on stage as various ‘sliding doors’ style iterations are played out. Happiness is fleeting seems to be the message, we should hold on to it while we can. It is a bittersweet, very moving piece.

Finally award-winning Hip-Hop dance artist Mbi’s Ma Vie Live is a reimagining for the stage of his short dance film, originally commissioned by Northern Ballet, inspired by the life of Giacomo Casanova. It focusses on Casanova’s insatiable thirst for love, his complex relationship with the church and his eventual downfall. It is a visceral, sensual piece with a driving musical score and muscular repetitive movement that builds to a climax while also introducing a sinister element with hooded figures who appear to be the physical manifestation of Casanova’s many demons.

What marks each ballet out is the simplicity of the setting – there was very little on stage apart from the dancers. That is the beauty of such accomplished and resonant storytelling: you don’t need extravagant sets and innumerable props in order to make a lasting impression. It is the story that counts – and these three were delivered with energy, intelligence, vigour and nuance by an outstanding company of dancers. The performances, choreography, direction, musical composition and lighting design all come together to make something very special indeed. The standing ovation at the end was entirely deserved.