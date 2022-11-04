Bradford actor and writer Kat Rose-Martin’s impressive debut full-length play deals deftly and sensitively with a range of pressing contemporary issues in a forthright, totally authentic way – and is an absolute blast from start to finish.

Set in Rose-Martin’s home city, Pick n Mix tells the story of three teenage friends – Olivia (Charlotte Ellis), her older sister Kim (Natalie Davies) and their friend Alisha (Sonia Wrightson) – who find themselves in a difficult situation when they all get involved with the same boy. That boy is Jordan (Morgan Scriven) who is officially Kim’s boyfriend, although she is tiring of him and is far more interested in charming pizza delivery man Kash (Mustafa Chaudhry).

Things get complicated when Olivia asks Jordan for some help with her maths homework and, although her preferences is for girls, her curiosity about what it would be like to have sex with a man gets the better of her. Meanwhile Jordan has met Alisha through a dating app and Kim is wondering why she feels sick in the mornings…

Natalie Davies as Kim and Charlotte Ellis as Olivia in Kat Rose-Martin's play Pick N Mix. Picture: Carolyn Mendelsohn

Rose-Martin explores with great humour and sensitivity what it means to be a young woman today – there is a lot of frank discussion about periods, porn, pregnancy and abortion – and how they navigate their way through the sometimes confusing mixed messages they have to deal with. Above all, the play is a celebration of female friendship – without rose-tinting any of the irritations, fall-outs and squabbles that happen along the way, these three girls are definitely going to be there to support each other through the bad times as well as the good.

Alex Chisholm’s direction moves things along at a cracking pace and the performances from all the young cast are excellent, bringing Rose-Martin’s well-drawn characters vividly to life. Without giving away any spoilers, things are resolved in a realistic, uplifting way – and the overriding feeling you are left with is of optimism. These young women, despite all the challenges that the modern world throws at them, are strong and capable – and, crucially, they have agency over their own future. That’s a hopeful and powerful message.

At Kala Sangam to November5; then touring to Scholemoor Beacon, November 9; Leeds Playhouse, November 10 & 11; Rockwell Centre, November 12; Bingley Arts Centre, November 13.

