Four star review of North by Northwest at York Theatre Royal

Wise Children's production of North by Northwest at York Theatre Royal. Picture: Steve Tanner

There are lots of good reasons not to attempt a stage version of Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller.

Reimagining the film’s iconic scenes which variously switch between moving trains, grand hotels and a giant cornfield is difficult at the best of times - on ever dwindling arts budgets it’s almost impossible. Then there’s the issue of the leading man. Cary Grant is North by Northwest and whoever steps into his shoes seems almost fated to fall short.

Such reservations no doubt crossed the mind of Wise Children’s artistic director Emma Rice, but where others would have seen insurmountable obstacles, she only saw challenges to overcome.

The result is an almost flawless piece of theatre, which channels the spirit of the original but adds a bit of Wise Children flair on top.

Here the twists and turns of Hitchcock’s tightly plotted tale, which centres on advertising executive Roger Thornhill as he becomes accidentally embroiled in an undercover CIA operation, not only remain intact but are arguably enhanced.

Rob Howell’s glorious staging allows characters to disappear and reappear behind floor to ceiling revolving cocktail cabinets; there’s Fosse-inspired song and dance routines, a liberal helping of audience participation and the whole thing is held together by the frankly majestic Katy Owen who as the mysterious Professor doubles as both narrator and emcee.

In less assured hands this could all feel a little gimmicky but Rice is a master of blending the anarchic elements of cabaret and circus with much loved tales - since the theatre company was launched Wuthering Heights, Mallory Towers and Blue Beard have all been given a slightly irreverent makeover.

For one hour 50 minutes this production feels like an effortless romp back to the golden age of Hollywood. Ewan Wardop’s triumphant Thornhill has more than a touch of Gene Kelly about it and the entire cast is as ever faultless.

All of which begs the question why Rice felt the need to change the ending. The film ends with Grant - as usual - getting the girl. Here, there is a sudden handbrake turn to international politics and female empowerment.

This is not unusual for Rice. However, while her retelling of Blue Beard expertly wove the fairytale of the sinister magician and wife killer to the Me Too movement, here the ending seems like an unnecessary bolt on.

That said, this is a joyous night at the theatre, one which would surely have made even the notoriously dour Hitchcock raise a smile.