Four star review of Northern Ballet's A Christmas Carol

Northern Ballet dancers in A Christmas Carol. Picture: Emily Nuttall

Stage: A Christmas Carol Leeds Grand Theatre Yvette Huddleston 4/5

Northern Ballet’s revival of their popular festive production of the Dickens classic is an absolute triumph. The story of miserly misanthrope Ebeneezer Scrooge who is taught the error of his ways when he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and future is a wonderful, uplifting and thought-provoking redemption story – and a perfect tonic for this time of year.

The ballet, which was created by Northern Ballet former artistic director Christopher Gable and choreographer Massimo Moricone back in 1992 and became an instant hit with audiences, has not been performed by the company for around 11 years so this is a welcome return. As always with Northern Ballet, the storytelling is as important and beautifully accomplished as the superb dancing.

There are wonderful, rousing full company sequences, which include some lovely carol singing from the dancers, as well as impressive solo dances and exceptional duets. Highlights include an affecting pas de deux between the young Scrooge (George Liang) and his first love Belle (Dominique Larose), which represents a heart-breaking missed opportunity for Scrooge to find happiness, and a hilarious comic routine from Mr and Mrs Fezziwig (Bruno Serraclara and Amber Lewis) that gives a sly nod to that other seasonal artform – pantomime.

Northern Ballet dancers in A Christmas Carol. Picture: Emily Nuttall.

And there are spectacular solos from Harris Beattie as the warm-hearted Bob Cratchit maintaining an upbeat attitude against all the odds and from Jonathan Hanks as the older Scrooge who skilfully makes the transformation from crotchety, to fearful to re-energised and reformed.

Lez Brotherston’s brilliant, versatile set pivots seamlessly from multi-levelled Victorian street scene, to the cramped office of Scrooge and Marley, to a packed tavern, to the tiny loving home of the Cratchits to Scrooge’s lonely apartment. There are some spooky sections – the dance of the ghosts, dressed in all white shroud-like costumes with elongated fingers is particularly arresting – as well as plenty of humour and energetic, joyful big numbers that fill the stage with warmth and humanity. Heart-warming, visually stunning (the costumes are spectacular) and magical, this is a lovely Christmas treat for all the family.