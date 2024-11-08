Aein Nasseri as Alland with the CAPA College Chorus in Sanctuary. Picture: Robling Photography

Stage: Sanctuary Leeds Playhouse Yvette Huddleston 4/5

Red Ladder’s latest production is a powerful, resonant and timely new musical co-written by Boff Walley and Sarah Woods.

Sanctuary is firmly in the tradition of the Leeds-based theatre company’s radical agitprop roots, blending hard-hitting political truths with an affecting human story.

Set in an Anglican church in the north of England, we meet Alland (Aein Nasseri), a young Iranian asylum seeker whose right to remain in the UK has just been refused. He hides in the church and begs to be given sanctuary there.

Ravneet Sehra and Uzma with the CAPA College chorus. Picture: Robling Photography

While vicar Fiona (Emily Chattle) and young church worker Molly (Ingrid Bolton-Gabrielsen) are both sympathetic to his plight and want to help, others in the local community, and more senior figures in the church, are not so willing to show compassion.

Fiona’s boss Peter (Richard Kay) and Molly’s childhood friend Uzma (Ravneet Sehra), who is now a police officer, are unwilling to lend their support, while outside the church vigilantes gather.

It is a gritty theme which might not seem particularly well-suited to the musical genre, but in fact the songs are memorable, beautifully performed and skilfully incorporated into the action. The performances from the cast are all strong and they get excellent support from an extremely talented and committed young chorus of students from Wakefield’s CAPA College.

On the question of immigration, both sides of the argument are put forward within the narrative but the strongest message that comes across is that refugees and asylum seekers are not just numbers – they are human beings with families and homes they did not wish to leave, but were forced to flee from for their own safety. Alland is a journalist whose support for the rights of women and girls in his homeland have made him and his family a target for the Iranian regime’s wrath. He is genuinely in fear for his life.

Emily Chattle as Fiona in Red Ladder's production Sanctuary. Picture: Robling Photography

The production has a Brechtian feel to it – which is not a bad thing – but the ‘distancing effect’ does mean that sometimes the emotional impact is diminished.

That said, it completely succeeds in terms of asking pertinent questions, starting a conversation that desperately needs to be had and contributing to the ongoing debate about what kind of society we want to be.

Above all, this is a piece that is steeped in humanity and while it doesn’t shy away from some of the harsh realities of the issues it is addressing, it does allow room for some hope. Something which we need now, more than ever.