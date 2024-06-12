Frankie Goes to Bollywood: Bradford Alhambra Theatre welcomes Pravesh Kumar's latest production

Now the Rifco Theatre Company has announced its “most spectacular and ambitious musical to date”, inspired by Bollywood, is coming to the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford from Tuesday to Saturday next week.

Conceived by the company’s artistic director of Rifco, Pravesh Kumar MBE, Frankie Goes to Bollywood described as a “spectacular all-singing-all-dancing tale of heroes and villains, with all the costumes and the spectacle of a Bollywood feature film”.

It tells the tale of being British in Bollywood and explores what it takes to get to the top. Drawing inspiration from both traditional Bollywood music and western musical theatre, the music for Frankie Goes to Bollywood is a "carefully integrated hybrid” - designed to appeal to lovers of the Bollywood genre and also fans of a good old West End extravaganza

The plot, though, is inspired by true stories of Brits in Bollywood – those like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and many more – as well as Pravesh’s own experience and what he observed of women’s experiences in the industry.

Pravesh says: “A lot of the story is about a question of belonging. In some ways in the UK, British born South Asian people will still forever be seen by many as immigrants, no matter how many generations their families have lived in Britain. So forging a career in Bollywood, be that in front of or behind the camera can be seen by those who go out there, as somewhat of a homecoming. But then, being British born, and new to a lot of the culture, many of the women who go to work in the industry become acutely aware of the deeply ingrained sexism, not just within the industry itself, but displayed on screen. And that’s something they have to address and decide how much of that disparity they can put up with.

“I wanted to highlight this issue, because as the world fights the good fight for increased equality between genders, it’s men’s responsibility to shine a light on sexism, and to call it out when they see it - at work, amongst their friends, and in the wider world.

“I love Bollywood fiercely and this musical is at heart, a celebration of the genre and the art and the people involved. But that doesn’t mean I’m not still hoping and pushing for change. So my hope is that is this work a celebration of Bollywood, but at the same time, a small catalyst for improved social standing for women in the industry, both behind-the-scenes, and how they are portrayed on the silver screen.”

Pravesh founded the company – based at Watford Palace Theatre – in 2000 to make a different kind of theatre for a community that could not see themselves represented on English stages. He lays claim to bringing new British South Asian audiences into theatres in their thousands.