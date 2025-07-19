From Barnsley to Boggle Hole: Louise Schofield shares Yorkshire childhood memories

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A very packed Triumph Dolomite car, making its way from Barnsley to Robin Hood’s Bay, with my parents, my mum’s friend and her two children, my sister and our little spaniel Gemma wedged somewhere down the well at the front of the car.

We’d park up halfway down the steep hill, and then have adventures on the sands, looking for fossils, and exploring nearby Boggle Hole.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Louise Schofield has been influenced by Yorkshire’s Flamborough Head coastline

The North York Moors, and that stretch of glorious coastline up from Flamborough Head to Whitby. I get up there as often as I can, and while I never paint in the open air, I take loads of pictures as I go. I do have a proper camera, but these days I do use my phone.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

It’s that coastline again, Filey is lovely, and we’d do all the things that we did as children – on the beach, and fish and chips, then a drink in a nice bar, and probably an overnight stay.

Do you have a favourite walk?

Many people are surprised to discover that there is some stunning countryside around Barnsley, and my dog and I (he’s a Blue Whippet called Skye) are often found in the area in the Dearne Valley around Old Mill Lane and Hoyle Mill. It’s a beautiful walk, there are facilities for fishing, and, as you walk along, everyone greets you.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Darren Gough, Yorkshire County Cricket’s now retired captain. We started in the same year together in infants’ school, and we finished in the same year at Barnsley Priory school. He won’t have a clue as to who I am, so it would be great to have a proper catch-up.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Because of all the varied work that she’s done over the years, it must be Dame Judi Dench, whom I have admired for decades. How versatile can you get? I think that my own personal favourite was the long-running TV series As Time Goes By, with Geoffrey Palmer. Gentle, funny, beautiful and honest programmes about the delights and pitfalls of being in love, and growing older.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem,’ what would it be?

The Victorian Arcade, here in Barnsley. Beautifully designed, cobbled, and still a place where you’ll find any number of independent businesses.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

Can you find out who has the key to the door of the Emley Moor transmitting mast, borrow it from them, and then quietly slip it through my letterbox? I’d love to be at the top, on a sunny, cloudless day, and take in that view, looking out over Yorkshire.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The friendly people, you get a ‘hello’ even if you are waiting in a bus queue, the diversity of the landscape, the colours of the moors and Wolds that are always changing, and are unique. The coastline… we are all so blessed.

Do you have a favourite restaurant?

The Grille Steakhouse, in the centre of Barnsley. Great food, lovely people running it and a pleasant, unrushed atmosphere. A good friend and I often go there for a lunchtime chat, and our favourite waiter is always so charming.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Emley Moor Farm Shop, which, quite apart from their first-rate vegetables, also makes the most wonderful steak pies. I remember that our November 5th bonfires of yesterday were never complete without the pies from that shop. Mouthwatering and second-to-none.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

When the mining left Barnsley, it was an appalling body blow. The place went into shock, and it wasn’t helped by the following cruel recession. But somehow the town has revitalised itself and bounced back. The centre is now completely renovated, the market is thriving, and the community is back together. There are many free attractions throughout the year, and we love them – the Garden Festival, the Bright Lights Christmas Festival, you name it, this town does it. I am in awe that Barnsley’s leisure and museums services are nearly all without charge. Civic pride has returned.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My mother, Susan Clark, who has always and unfailingly been there for me. A tower of strength. My father died suddenly at the end of last year, and she came through that, and has the philosophy that ‘life is for living’. She has the strength to go forward, she is a great listener, and she loves people. A remarkable woman.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

There’s no doubt at all. I always wanted to be an artist, and now I’ve found my vocation. I love the moors, the coast, objects such as old churches that inform the landscape, and which give people history and connection. I’m a morning person; I start working almost as soon as I get up, and for me, early mornings are the absolute best.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

The artist Ashley Jackson is the reason that I got into watercolours. His technique is superb; he understands what he sees and then interprets it onto the paper or canvas. Truly inspirational.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

Cannon Hall. There’s so much to do and see there, a museum, a beautiful walled garden, long walks, the farm shop and an area for youngsters. And, unless you buy something from the shop (which you should, to support their business), it is all free.