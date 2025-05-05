Groundbreaking inclusive creative arts festival launches in York next month

Mind the Gap production A Little Space. The Bradford based leading UK learning disability theatre company is one of the companies taking part in the I'm Me Festival in York next month. Picture: Tom Woolard

The festival is the culmination of a two-year inclusive arts project, funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, led by the University’s Institute of Social Justice in association with Bradford-based Mind the Gap, the UK’s leading learning disability theatre company. The two organisations have been working together on the project for the past two years, but their relationship goes back further.

“We have been developing and nurturing a deep and rich partnership with York St John for the last six years and we are excited by the work that has been explored through the I’m Me project,” says Charli Ward, creative director of Mind the Gap. “Projects like this support the company’s principal commitment to creating opportunities for the voices of people with learning disabilities and autism to lead the way in the arts sector.”

The project developed out of an earlier collaboration – the Creative Doodle Book, devised and run during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 to provide an inclusive online forum for community arts groups to enable them to continue to express their creativity. “The Doodle Book used playful tasks to encourage people to think creatively,” says Professor Matthew Reason of York St John University. “We got lots of positive feedback to that as an interesting, accessible and engaging way to look at quite big and challenging questions. We used that technique for the I’m Me project to explore the themes of voice, representation and identity.”

Researchers partnered with six other leading inclusive arts companies, alongside Mind the Gap – Coventry-based physical theatre company Open Theatre, Folkestone dance company Confidance, Sheffield-based music and theatre company Under the Stars, Edinburgh’s Lung Ha theatre company, About Face a visual arts and theatre company based in Herefordshire and Cardiff-based theatre company Hijinx – to explore and share lived experiences, feeding into the performances which will be presented at the festival.

“They are all companies doing exciting work with and for learning disabled artists,” says Reason. “The objective was to have a diverse research network so that all the companies are investigating the same themes but taking different routes through their creative practice. We asked the companies to provide a piece of maximum 15 minutes in length that would represent the conversations they were having.”

Mind the Gap artist Daniel Foulds was a research assistant on the project, helping to shape its scope and focus. “I found it very interesting in relation to my own creative practice and hearing about other learning disabled people’s experience,” he says. “I worked closely with Matthew on the different themes that have come from the artists involved and I enjoyed bringing my experience of being learning disabled to a new setting. I’m looking forward to the festival, seeing what has been created from all that exploration, the different artforms and what kind of approach each company will bring.”

The piece that Mind the Gap will be presenting at the festival is a physical theatre and movement performance entitled Held. “We are in rehearsal at the moment and we’re looking at the different ways we can be held in life, both positively and negatively, specifically from the perspective of someone with learning disabilities,” says Ward. “It’s been developed with the artists and all the themes and ideas have come from them. We have been gathering research and exploring what holds you up, what pushes you forward and what holds you back. We are working with an ensemble of five performers, artists who have been with us for many years.”

Both the project and the festival are not only celebrating creativity but also challenging perceptions around disability. “One of the aims of the research and everything that Mind the Gap and others do is to show that learning disabled artists are able to express their feelings, hopes and ambitions,” says Reason. “There is almost nothing we can’t explore if we do it in an inclusive, accessible way.”

Ward agrees and the collaboration has sown seeds for the future. “Working on this project has given us, as a company, a boost in terms of confidence,” she says. “We are more confident in our expertise and I hope the other companies feel that too, that it will have a long-term positive impact.”