Hit show about legendary comedian Frankie Howerd heads to Leeds next month

Howerd’s End, written by Sheffield-born actor and playwright Mark Farrelly will be stopping off at the Old Woollen in early October. It tells the story of Howerd’s life and long career but also offers insight into his 34-year relationship with his partner Dennis Heymer, which he kept secret. When Howerd died in 1992 at the age of 75, his career had just started to take off again – he had returned to stand-up, touring universities and small theatre venues and had become a favourite with students, a whole new generation was discovering his very particular brand of absurdist humour.

“I was always a big fan of Frankie Howerd but I was just 15 when he died, so I felt like I kind of missed him,” says Farrelly. “So, my initial reason for wanting to write the play was a desire to recreate his humour on stage, but the other reason was the discovery that Frankie had a partner who nobody knew about. They met in the late 1950s at the Dorchester Hotel where Dennis was working as a sommelier and they were together until Frankie died.”

Howerd was afraid that if the relationship became public knowledge, it would harm his career, so it remained a closely guarded secret. “I was very interested in that relationship dynamic and what it must have been like to be that secret partner, to effectively have your existence denied,” says Farrelly. “The cover story was that Dennis was his driver and manager. I became very interested in this man and what it would be like to be in that strange position to pretend that you don’t exist.”

Mark Farrelly stars in Howerds End which comes to Leeds next month. Picture: jbellas.co.uk

Farrelly has written and starred in several acclaimed solo shows including one about filmmaker and activist Derek Jarman, novelist and playwright Patrick Hamilton and his longest-running success Naked Hope about the raconteur Quentin Crisp, but he decided on a different approach for this production. “Frankie’s story really felt like it had to be a two-hander,” he says. “We think of him as a solo act but actually he was a double act because Dennis really kept him going practically and emotionally – he was a fascinating person. I first had the idea for the show about ten years ago but it didn’t reach the stage until 2020. I took a long time writing it; I wanted to get it right.”

Award-winning actor Simon Cartwright, who played Bob Monkhouse to rave reviews in his solo show The Man Called Monkhouse, plays Howerd. “I had auditioned quite a few people but hadn’t found the right one and then Simon got in touch,” says Farrelly. “He came round, we read through it together and I thought ‘ah’. That was five years ago and we have been touring the show on and off ever since.”

When Farrelly began researching the play he went to visit the small village of Cross in Somerset where Howerd and Heymer had a home, Wavering Down. “I spoke to people there who knew them both,” he says. “Everyone said that Dennis, who was 12 years younger than Frankie, was lovely. After Frankie died, Dennis opened up the house for fans to visit. I wonder if he did it out of loneliness. He continued doing that for several years.”

The play is set in Wavering Down and the audience are immersed in the action. “We address them directly as the last visitors to come to the house,” says Farrelly. “What you get is a lot of Frankie’s standup but also a story about love. I always wanted the piece to not just be about one particular relationship because I could see a lot in it that relates to any relationship, especially a long-running one and the way in which you can start to take the other person for granted.”

Mark Farrelly and Simon Cartwright star in Howerds End, at the Old Wollen next month. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Earlier this summer Farrelly and Cartwright performed the show for the 100th time – in a very special location. “It was in the village hall at Cross, just opposite where Frankie and Dennis lived; that was an extremely moving experience,” says Farrelly. “It’s such an enjoyable show to do, we both love it. We make the audience laugh but you can feel them getting involved emotionally too. I hope the play connects with people of all ages and backgrounds giving them the chance to say farewell to a legend and reflect on their own ability to love.”