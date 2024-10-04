Stage: A Doll's House Crucible, Sheffield Phil Penfold 3/5

It isn’t on record that the prolific composer Irving Berlin ever went to see a production of Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, but there’s definitely a strong link between one of his songs echoing one of the most irritating aspects of the play’s structure. Two of our protagonists are the Helmers, Nora and her husband Torvald, and their relationship is sustained by the most repugnant, you could even say emetic, familiarities. Their constant endearments, one to the other, are nauseatingly annoying and Berlin embodied it all in his satirical number, Snooky Ookums, in which a pair of lovers express their passion in over-familiar expressions.

It's a strange production, this ‘un. And it starts from the moment we enter the Crucible’s auditorium, for the set in front of us is vast. The home of Nora and Torvald is a mansion so huge, with a ballroom sized drawing room, that visitors would be well-advised to take a ball of string with them if they must visit the loo. Torvald has been newly promoted to manager of the town’s bank – here, we can only deduce that he is being paid twice as much as the country’s Prime Minister . There are copious wall lights on brackets, each of which flickers ominously (rather as in a B-list horror movie), accompanied by a constantly intrusive and annoying soundtrack which constantly pokes the audience to attention when valid points are being made.

Chris Bush’s adaptation – which, incredibly, achieves the hitherto impossible of getting a few valid and well-placed chuckles (laughs in Ibsen? Who knew?) – is structurally sound, but it does allow a few modern expressions to intrude. Did the Victorians really refer to death as the annoyingly bland contemporary cop-out of “passing”? Open for debate, that. Then there’s the diction of one or two of the cast, which doesn’t have the strength or articulacy to carry over the first few rows, when their backs are turned. This is a propaganda play, about the awakening of a middle-class housewife and mother, from the pen of a dramatist who is more interested in the impact that ideas are having on his audience, than their impact on his characters. Propaganda plays are, of course, distortions of life, but then, so are soap opera and cartoon movies, and they are also much improved by that distortion. Ibsen’s offer to us here is “don’t lie. But if you do lie, don’t get found out. And if you are found out, own up, for there will be consequences”. In this production, Nora doesn’t evoke sympathy, or even partial pity, and sadly it’s a clear case of “serve you right”. An interesting night in the theatre, but not one that is particularly profitable for the spectator.