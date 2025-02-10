Legacy project launched by Leeds theatre company to support working class women writers

Imagine If's original 2023 Writers Toolbox programme which the Leeds-based theatre company has relaunched as a legacy project, Picture courtesy Imagine If

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warm, inspiring, generous and energetic presence, Joy was passionate about and committed to working with those who are under-represented in the arts and believed that theatre was a powerful tool for social change. Her work and her legacy absolutely bear this out. The thought-provoking pieces Imagine If presented, touring to theatres, prisons and community centres in Yorkshire and around the UK, explored challenging contemporary issues with the specific aim of making art that delivered a lasting positive impact. The company’s flagship programme Bird on the Wing, working with prisoners due for release, ran in men’s prisons across Yorkshire for several years. Participants were supported to devise and perform a short production and helped to prepare for returning to the world of work through workshops developing their communication and employability skills.

The new legacy project is Writers Toolbox 2, the second iteration of a successful programme for working-class women writers that was initiated and developed by Joy in 2023. That first course was co-delivered by Joy and BAFTA award-winning TV writer and playwright Mark Catley, a long-standing friend, colleague and mentor, who will be leading the new course scheduled to run from April to October in two-hour fortnightly sessions in Leeds, focusing on writing for stage and screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chesca wanted to develop this project because she wanted to help people from a similar background to herself,” says Catley. “The idea was that it would be a paid opportunity and that the writers would be supported to produce a pitch and a script. Another crucial element was to look at funding. When you are starting out as a writer, especially if you want to work in theatre, a lot of your time is spent on raising money as opposed to writing. So Chesca wanted to deliver a full package that would give participants the tools to secure funding to produce their own work. In one of the last conversations I had with Chesca, she said that she particularly wanted to help women who had been through the care system or in prison, though it is not exclusive to that demographic.”

Chesca Joy, founder and artistic director of Imagine If theatre company.

Catley, whose TV writing credits include Eastenders, Casualty, Call the Midwife, Holby City and My Mad Fat Diary alongside acclaimed stage plays such as Sunbeam Terrace, Crap Dad and Scuffer, has many years’ industry experience and has long been an advocate for new writers. “I first met Chesca about 12 years ago when she did a writing course called So You Want to be a Writer which I ran at Leeds Playhouse for a few years,” he says. “We became friends through that and she used me as a mentor for all the writing projects she did after that.”

The original Writers’ Toolbox programme was a great success and participants have gone on to develop their writing further, including one who is working with Red Ladder on her script. “The 2023 cohort were brilliant,” says Catley. “They worked really hard – you have to be prepared to do that – and the feedback we got was fantastic. The industry support was excellent too – Chesca got lots of opportunities and valuable advice for the participants from industry professionals. She was very persuasive, a real force of nature.” The group have also continued to meet regularly independently to discuss their work. “I think that is one of the greatest strengths of the project,” says Catley. “We were able to create a little team of writers who support each other.”

Courses such as these are so important in terms of representation across the sector and to ensure that real, relatable stories are seen on our stages and TV screens. “It brings a diversity of voices to the writing community which is vital,” says Catley. “When I started out in the industry, I was quite a rarity as a working-class man. It is beneficial to the whole writing community across theatre, television and film for it to be as diverse and as wide-ranging as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesca Joy played a hugely significant role in pushing forward that necessary change and championing those diverse voices. “There are so many people she helped through her work – and in a way they are her legacy,” says Catley. “With this course we are continuing the work that she was so committed to and honouring her memory.”