What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Walks, often with my grandad, around Beeston, and Elland Road Stadium, and up beyond Newmillerdam. We moved to Wakefield because the new house gave us a lot more space – I’ve got an older brother Tom, and a younger sister Rosie. Olivia and I just have Beatrix, and I know what a bundle of energy she is.

What’s your favourite part of the county ?

Autumn at Newmillerdam, Wakefield. Picture James Hardisty.

Up in the high Dales, and just about anywhere in North Yorkshire, Richmond and Masham are two lovely towns. My brother now runs the Green Dragon at Exelby, and the scenery around those parts just takes your breath away. The thing that amuses everyone is that there’s my brother Tom Baker, and my dad is Colin Baker, so we have two of the main Doctor Who characters in the family.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

Going to a Leeds home match where they’ve won with a massive score (which doesn’t happen all that often these days, what with family and performing commitments) and then exploring the foodie side of the city afterwards.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

Actor Luke Baker has moved from London back to Yorkshire

One of the great pleasures in life is finding a local park or open space, and walking our dog, Reggie, who is a Cocker Spaniel. Going back to Newmillerdam is always a pleasure – lots of fresh air that you don’t find in Peckham, where we used to live.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

The midfielder Kalvin Phillips – Leeds-born, and currently playing on loan to West Ham. He’s had a lot of stick, but he’s shown that he has class, and that he has a very positive attitude. And, if we could be joined by his one-time coach at Leeds, Marco Bielsa (surely an honorary Yorkshireman?) that would make the lunch even more enjoyable.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star would you like to take for dinner?

Sean Bean, just for being the incomparable Sean Bean – heaven knows how many years I’ve admired him.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

St George’s Hall, in Ilkley, a lovely little venue, where I appeared as a young lad, with a group called The Upstagers. A lot of fun, great atmosphere, and one of the steepest rakes on their stage that I’ve ever experienced. The people who run it are so friendly.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

One of the great houses of Yorkshire – Newby or Burton Agnes, somewhere like that, for a picnic in the grounds, lots of space around us, a safe environment for Beatrix and lots of woodland for Reggie.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The landscape is a huge part of it, but the real stars of the county are its people. Open, great sense of humour, loyal, a can-do attitude. You know, it’s really odd that, when you’re in a big show, all the Northerners, particularly the Yorkshire folk and the Geordies, all tend to clan together – not to exclude everyone else, but because there’s a genuine bond between us all.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

I played a lot of sport as a lad, until the theatre claimed me, but I still avidly follow Leeds (United), for my sins. Mum and dad are well into Rugby League.

What’s your favourite restaurant, or pub?

Tom’s place in Exelby, where else? Community-owned, not only do they serve great food and beer, but there’s also B&B accommodation. It’s got a terrific, welcoming, atmosphere, and no fresh visitor is a stranger for very long.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Anywhere near the stage door of the venue we’re playing that makes good coffee, and which sells quality beans, that I can grind back in my dressing room. I can’t do without my coffee.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

There’s been a very welcome emergence of places like The Art House in Wakefield, and The Hepworth has proved to be a huge asset as well – there seem to be so many new creative spaces, and that’s very much to the good. But there’s a general trend to shopping online, and to creating huge retail parks, and that has destroyed so many of Yorkshire’s hitherto unique high streets and markets. Wakefield market is a shadow of what it was…..and there seems to be a lack of opportunities for so many young people.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My parents, Tom and Julie Baker, for pushing me, giving me encouragement and backing me all the way. And the theatre director, Nicholai Foster, who was born in Bradford to immigrant parents, and who in inspirational.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Very much so, in that there’s a sort of gut feeling when I know what roles I can play, and those which suit me. A sort of odd natural instinct. And it’s also made me graft a lot harder to achieve things.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book.

There was a play called Sign of the Times where I was an understudy. It was by Tim (Calendar Girls) Firth. Matthew Kelly and Gerard Kearns starred, Gerard gave me an opening night gift, a book called The Wit and Wisdom of the North. It’s quote after quote of memorable lines about our part of the UK, and I still flip over its pages to this day.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

A walk around the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (I love the place)