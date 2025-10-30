Merlin: 'This piece is very personal to me' says Northern Ballet choreographer Drew McOnie

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merlin is the first full-length ballet choreographed by Olivier award-winning Drew McOnie, created in the depths of the Covid pandemic.

It premiered back in 2021 and now, this autumn, Leeds-based Northern Ballet is touring the production, which explores how the young and inexperienced sorcerer mastered his magic to unite a warring kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show also re-imagines the source stories of well-known female characters from Arthurian legend including the powerful enchantress, Morgan le Fae and the mystical Lady of the Lake.

Drew McOnie. Photo: David Jensen

Director McOnie says: “[Creating the production] taught me so much not only about resilience but also the importance of believing in magic. The piece is very personal to me. I identify with so many different themes and characters within it.

"The forbidden love, the desire to make my parents proud, the desire to be a good parent, the desire for harmony in feuding kingdoms and the feeling of being different. I think the process of being able to express all of these themes in a full length work for one of my favourite companies was truly a career highlight."

The production, which features special effects and skilled puppetry, is a story about how one's otherness may in fact, turn out to be their own, personal magic. “Inside the epic adventure is an intimate story about family,” McOnie says. “It’s ultimately about being human and investing in each other. I sadly think this theme has only become more relevant now than it was when we opened."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merlin is taken to new heights with illusions by Chris Fisher, International Illusions and Magic Associate for Harry Potter & The Cursed Child and part of the award-winning Illusions and Visual Effects design team for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and Colin Richmond's set and vivid costume designs.

McOnie says: "I remember is the amount of (literal) blood, sweat and tears that went into the creation of the magic tree and watching the technicians who built it see it light up for the first time and hug really stays with me.

"Northern Ballet is a truly three dimensional company that involves many brilliant people to make the work happen and all of them gave it their full heart. “The dancers are not only exceptional artists and technicians they are just brilliant people.”

In a video during rehearsals for the show, he adds: “I hope this story will whisk you away with its wild romance, dramatic battles, surprising twists and incredible illusions. But I mostly hope you follow a very simple and intimate story that tells of a young man who learns that perhaps the thing that makes him different is the very thing that gives him magic.”