The answer is that the leg is fashioned from one of Guy’s old prosthetics to resemble Captain Ahab’s whalebone peg leg. The leg previously made an appearance, wrapped in leather, when the actor played a one-legged pirate.

Guy, who was born with a leg deformity that led to amputation when he was eight, doesn’t consider himself a disabled actor and has only shown his prosthetic leg in four shows. Those roles included Hercules. “I’d just got this brand new blade and thought I’d show it off. I thought it would make Hercules look cool,” he says.

“The lack of a leg hasn’t been an issue as an actor. I only show the prosthetic when it’s suitable for the show. It’s got to be right. If you’re playing a pirate in Peter Pan, why not use the prosthetic? And if you’re playing Captain Ahab you’ve got to use it.

Guy Rhys as Captain Ahab in the production of Moby Dick

“One of my prosthetics has been redesigned as a peg leg. It looks great and the noise that my right leg and left peg leg make on the wooden boards has been put into the music. The musical director Jonathan Charles has mimicked the sound I make walking as Ahab and turned it into a sound bite.”

This production of Moby Dick is a very physical one which means the peg leg can become uncomfortable. Although he’s used to wearing a prosthetic, it’s uncomfortable enough to make him say, “I wouldn’t spend a day on that peg leg.”

He doesn’t know if the producers were specifically looking for an amputee for the part of Ahab but sees such casting as in the spirit of a show that doesn’t hide anything. There’s no trickery. Everything is real, everything is done on stage – there is no hiding as Ahab and his crew hunt the whale that lost him his leg.

Rhys was already well acquainted with Melville’s story as the 1956 John Huston-directed film version is one of his favourite films. “I’m an amputee so Captain Ahab is a bit of a legend to me,” he says.

Moby Dick marks Guy’s first visit to York Theatre Royal in a career taking in roles in everything from Macbeth to Grimm Tales, from Much Ado About Nothing to Mother Courage. Yet acting wasn’t always a goal. He was washing dishes for a living when theatre first entered his life and he “needed something to do on a Monday night”.

That turned out to be a theatre group that more or less took over his life. “I ended up virtually living in the theatre, going to Russia and meeting Peter Brook,” he says, referring to the great director.

Then Guy decided to go to drama school but lacked the necessary finance and ended up managing a Blockbuster Video shop.

“I watched films, read plays, went it art galleries and finally applied to the Drama Centre in 1997. The past has been a rollercoaster ride which is like every theatre career.”

Moby Dick is at York Theatre Royal June 6 – 8.