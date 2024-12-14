Northern Ballet revives its popular production of A Christmas Carol for the festive season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from the company’s acclaimed revival of Romeo & Juliet earlier this year, Northern Ballet’s artistic director Federico Bonelli is continuing his commitment to revisiting other landmark productions from the past. Choreographed by Massimo Moricone and directed by Christopher Gable, A Christmas Carol was first staged back in 1992 and became an instant hit with audiences. “Alongside bringing new stories and ideas that connect with people and working for the future, I am passionate about preserving the heritage of Northern Ballet,” says Bonelli. “This signature piece represents an important moment in the company’s history and continues to be beloved by our audiences which is why I am so excited to see it return. It is a tale of redemption and with its message of human kindness and compassion it is something that resonates with us all, especially at this time of year.”

It has been around 11 years since the ballet was last performed by the company, so it was due a revival. “It was a very easy decision to bring it back into the repertory,” says Bonelli. “It is one of our seminal pieces and it is also a very distinctive title for a ballet company to have.” The production has already toured to Sheffield, Hull, Norwich and Nottingham and opens in Leeds this coming week. The response so far has been very positive. “I have been to watch the production and I like seeing the faces of the audience sitting next to me – everyone is having a wonderful time,” says Bonelli. “As an Italian, I didn’t read the novel in school but my daughter who was born in the UK has read it and I can see that it is such a big part of the Christmas celebrations in this country. I think that most people, even if they haven’t read it, know what happens broadly, even if they don’t remember the details.”

Northern Ballet dancers in A Christmas Carol. Picture: Emily Nuttall.

Dickens’ Victorian-era story of how grumpy, mean-spirited misanthrope Ebeneezer Scrooge is transformed into a generous, kind-hearted soul with the help of three ghosts who show him the error of his ways has, more than 180 years after its publication, maintained its power to entertain and move. “It is a moral parable really,” says Bonelli. “And like all stories with a moral, we get to see how bad things can get if you persevere in your bad ways. So, Scrooge starts the ballet as a mean person and then there is this wonderful story of redemption. We also get an understanding about Scrooge’s past – we see him when he was young and happy and had a number of loving relationships. He was always at the centre of the Christmas celebrations, then something starts to go wrong. He spoils everything; he doesn’t want to be happy and celebrate Christmas. Although Scrooge is most definitely quite a nasty character, at the beginning of the ballet at least, it is presented in a humorous way. There are a lot of laughs and then the three ghosts take Scrooge on a journey showing him the past, present and especially the kind of future that awaits him if he doesn’t change his behaviour. And then he is given a second chance. There is still time and he can make amends.”

Taking on the role of Scrooge in the production is leading soloist Jonathan Hanks who has to age several decades – with the help of a talented wigs and make-up team. “I wear a bald cap and heavy make-up which takes about an hour to apply – it is an interesting, and quite disconcerting, transformation,” says Hanks. “I am a man in my thirties trying to play someone who is 60-plus. While I am looking at myself in the mirror, I can see my character start to come to life.”

As part of his preparations, Hanks worked with dancer Jeremy Kerridge who played Scrooge in the original production in the early 1990s. “Jeremy has been so helpful,” says Hanks. “He gave me so many useful insights into how to play Scrooge, but of course I have my own ideas too. It has been wonderful to play a character that has such distinct sides to him – mean and romantic.” It is quite a demanding role as Scrooge is on stage for most of the ballet’s running time. “I only go off stage once for a quick change so it is both physically and mentally challenging, but it is such a brilliant production to be part of,” says Hanks. “Doing this has been testing my acting skills and it has really helped me to grow as a dancer. In this ballet in particular the storytelling is as important as the dancing.”

Northern Ballet are known for their narrative skill and are well-versed in bringing these kinds of stories to the stage; imaginative literary adaptations form a substantial part of their repertoire. “When Massimo Moricone and Christopher Gable created A Christmas Carol, the two of them put together a production that was easy to follow,” says Bonelli. “And there is something for everybody in it – if you are a ballet connoisseur there is a lot to appreciate but also it is great for people who might never have seen a ballet before.”

Jonathan Hanks and Harry Skoupas in Northern Ballet's production of A Christmas Carol. Picture: Tristram Kenton.

There are around 120 children taking part in the production over the course of the tour and the three-week run at Leeds Grand Theatre. “We work with local schools in every city that we take the production to,” says Bonelli. “We work with local schools wherever we tour – that is what we do, it is part of our mission. Some of the people who are working at Northern Ballet today tell me that they were one of those children in a production years ago.” He adds: “It is a lovely tradition.” Hanks agrees: “It is great because the local dance schools get to feel part of it and involved and it is a privilege to be part of inspiring the next generation of dancers.”

As the company return to their home city to bring a bit of seasonal sparkle to Leeds, Bonelli is looking forward to audiences of all ages coming to join them. “A Christmas Carol is a lovely festive ballet for all the family and a story that has real substance in every way,” he says. “I am very aware of the people who were at Northern Ballet before me – they had some great successes and I see it as part of my job to preserve those productions created by former artistic directors Christopher Gable and David Nixon. A Christmas Carol is a great example of what the company is all about. Wonderful dancing, compelling storytelling and beautiful sets and costumes.”