Northern Ballet's revival of acclaimed production of Jane Eyre opens in Leeds

Created for the company by internationally renowned award-winning choreographer Cathy Marston in 2016, the ballet went on to be nominated for a South Bank Sky Arts Award and a National Dance Award. It was revived by Northern Ballet in 2018, with a national tour and a spell at Sadlers Wells in London, and has since also been performed by American Ballet Theatre in New York and Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet.

“Every time the ballet is staged I am still interested in these characters,” says Marston who has been working with the Northern Ballet dancers in preparation for this new touring production. When the company’s then artistic director David Nixon first approached her nine years ago with the idea of an adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s classic novel, she was thrilled. “What I love is storytelling through ballet and I love the Brontës – my parents were both English teachers so those books have been in my life for a very long time. I really like strong, rebellious women and I love the Romantic period – it is full of angst and drama and love. The Brontës’ stories are so inspiring to translate into dance because of the intense emotional journeys of the protagonists, and the backdrop of the landscape and elemental forces serve to intensify those emotions.”

The process of adapting a novel into another art form is a complex one requiring a delicate balancing act between being faithful to the text and allowing for creative imagination and originality. In dance a particular challenge is to externalize all those inner thoughts and feelings that a reader is privy to. “My process is that initially I will create a scenario and work with the composer and designer on that,” says Marston. “For Jane Eyre I worked with Philip Feeney who composed and arranged the music which combines original composition and existing work, it is anchored in the work of Fanny Mendelssohn – she was a contemporary of Charlotte’s and she felt like an appropriate voice – and Patrick Kinmouth who created a wonderful abstract, evocative set based on the landscape and the novel’s interior spaces. Then I come into the studio with the dancers – at that point I’m really clear on what has to be achieved narratively and in each scene; what I don’t know are any of the movements.”

With the dancers Marston then begins workshopping movements for each character. “I like each character to have a unique vocabulary. I will give the dancers a list of adjectives to describe each character or sometimes images from the book. Together we make movement that’s prompted by those words and we create little leitmotifs. In this adaptation there is a young Jane and an older Jane so we need to have a physical vocabulary that links them. All those things develop at the beginning of the process, then once we have that physical language the dancers are much more able to make movements. Sometimes we will read relevant bits of the book together and I always encourage them to read the book or watch the films.”

Marston has enjoyed working with the Northern Ballet dancers again and is full of praise for them. “They are really wonderful,” she says. “There will be around 50 performances of the ballet around the country with four different casts. I have worked with several Janes and Rochesters and it has been lovely to have the time to spend with each of them. They all bring something unique to the roles and I love that the ballet stands up and is strong enough for those different interpretations by different dancers. That is so exciting for me.”

Part of the enduring appeal of Jane Eyre is the character of Jane herself and Marston says she wanted to make sure that, while the love story with Rochester is a key element, central to ballet is Jane’s own journey. “Jane has this strength but vulnerability and ambition that is thwarted so many times, but ultimately she does find herself. I do also love that mixture of gruffness and sensitivity in Rochester which is very compelling and attractive. In the end it is a story of a young woman who faces her struggles, finds her power and has it recognized – that is so inspiring. I hope audiences will be moved and enthralled by the journey they go on with her.”