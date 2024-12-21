Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Christmas Carol

Leeds Grand Theatre. Yvette Huddleston 4/5

Northern Ballet’s revival of their popular festive production of the Dickens classic is an absolute triumph. The story of miserly misanthrope Ebeneezer Scrooge who is taught the error of his ways when he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and future is a wonderful, uplifting and thought-provoking redemption story – and a perfect tonic for this time of year.

A scene from A Christmas Carol by Northern Ballet @ Sheffield Lyceum. Picture: Tristram Kenton.

The ballet, which was created by Northern Ballet former artistic director Christopher Gable and choreographer Massimo Moricone back in 1992 and became an instant hit with audiences, has not been performed by the company for around 11 years so this is a welcome return. As always with Northern Ballet, the storytelling is as important and beautifully accomplished as the superb dancing.

There are wonderful, rousing full company sequences which include some lovely carol singing from the dancers as well as impressive solo dances and exceptional duets. Highlights include an affecting pas de deux between the young Scrooge (George Liang) and his first love Belle (Dominique Larose), which represents a heartbreaking missed opportunity for Scrooge to find happiness, and a hilarious comic routine from Mr and Mrs Fezziwig (Bruno Serraclara and Amber Lewis) that gives a sly nod to that other seasonal artform – pantomime.

And there are spectacular solos from Harris Beattie as the warm-hearted Bob Cratchit maintaining an upbeat attitude against all the odds and from Jonathan Hanks as the older Scrooge who skilfully makes the transformation from crotchety, to fearful to re-energised and reformed.

Lez Brotherson’s brilliant, versatile set pivots seamlessly from multi-levelled Victorian street scene, to the cramped office of Scrooge and Marley, to a packed tavern, to the tiny loving home of the Cratchits to Scrooge’s lonely apartment and the costumes are spectacular. There are some spooky sections – the dance of the ghosts, dressed in all white shroud-like costumes with elongated fingers is particularly arresting – as well as plenty of humour and energetic, joyful big numbers that fill the stage with warmth and humanity. Heart-warming, visually stunning and magical, this is a lovely Christmas treat for all the family. To Jan 4.

Belle (Jennifer Caldwell) and the Beast (Samuel Wyn-Morris). Credit: Kirkpatrick Photography

Aladdin

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough Sue Wilkinson 5/5

Grab a tassel and hang on for a magical carpet ride as Aladdin – the Christmas show at the Stephen Joseph Theatre – takes you to the headiest of heights.

As audiences have come to expect, Nick Lane’s adaptation of a classic fairy tale is Christmas crackers. This year he has turned Hanna Diyab’s version of Aladdin into a tale as merry as the gentlemen in the carol and as full as mayhem as a drunken game of Twister.

It’s silly, zany and madcap packed with sparkling wordplay and more opportunities for audience anticipation than you can shake a mince pie at.

What makes it special to the people of Scarborough is Lane lets us own it. Set in Scarbaresia, he references Boyes and ‘Seaside’ Danny Wilde – the pub singer gets a mention every year and one of the biggest cheers of the night. A Lane show without ‘Seaside’ would be a selection box short of a finger of Fudge.

This year most of the action is set in Hairy Bob’s Cave, the mysterious rock-with-a-hole which lies under the castle headland as you walk along Marine Drive from the Toll House.That’s a genius idea. Every Scarborian knows and loves Hairy Bob’s –although there are various explanations on what it is and who it is named after.

The plot is simple: Aladdin is the son of a magician but has no tricks up his own sleeves. He finds a lamp and enlists the help of the genie inside it to rescue his mum who evil wizard Barcaza has kidnapped. On the way he is helped by the emperor’s daughter Jeannie – who is wicked at magic.

To say any more would be to spoil the show. Rest assured it is magic on every level: it has more Christmas spirit than a supermarket booze aisle, festive sparkle to spare and yuletide cheer to warm the coldest of days. There is magic, visual wizardry and a ‘flying carpet’.

As usual Simon Slater is behind the music – either changing the lyrics to pop songs including Shake it Out – there will not be a panto or seasonal show in the land without a Taylor Swift song this year– giving the swing to Let It Snow and putting the rap into Snap’s I’ve Got the Power.

There is a cast of five – Matthew Koon as the gentle Aladdin; Ash Weir as the princess who would rather wave a wand than her hand at loyal subjects and Jessica Dennis is Aladdin’s poor mum. David Ahmad revels in his role as the villain and, best of all, is Carl Patrick as the Genie of the Lamp. He thinks he is Michael Buble but owes more to Bobby Ball and Paul Chuckle. He can sing but his jokes are better. I loved him.

It is an ensemble piece with some of the cast playing multiple roles but to spell those out would ruin the surprises. Together, the five are fabulous and under Gemma Fairlie’s direction, sing, dance and never let the action or attention sag.

This is not a traditional pantomime. At its big, warm heart there are messages about truth, freedom and friendships. Lane delivers his message, though, as lightly as an elf’s tread on Christmas Eve and wraps it in twinkly tinsel and bright bows. The audience also gets the chance to be silly and shout a lot.

Aladdin is a magical, merry, mystical tour which invites you to step into a wonderland of wizardry and theatrical tricks. Grab a lamp, give it a rub and wish you were there. To Dec 28.

Aladdin

York Theatre Royal Liz Coggins 4/5

One of the most spectacular and colourful pantomimes, the story of Aladdin has been around for thousands of years.

Taken from the Tales of the Arabian nights its enjoyed success as a film, musical and even an ice spectacular. Director Juliet Forster’s production is seamless, well paced and dispenses plenty of pantomime magic despite being top heavy with duets and lacking in some old fashioned slapstick.

This year writer Paul Hendy has radically localised the script, perhaps for p.c. reasons. He has changed traditional character names, relocating the action in York’s Shambles, the cave in Bridlington whilst the laundry is now a joke shop. It really doesn’t quite work in everyone’s book with the saying ‘If aint broke don’t fix it’ coming to mind.

Driving the show is Robin Simpson (Dame Dolly) – I still cannot believe I once saw Simpson as the controlling husband in the Victorian thriller Gaslight - what a performer he is. His dame is raucous, brash, and a master of innuendo in fact everything a traditional dame should be.

The baddie Ivan Tobebooed, Paul Hawkyard dispenses his dialogue with rich Shakespearian tones. He is menacing and evil yet injects some humour into the role making him less foreboding to the younger children. Its just a pity we didn’t see more of Hawkyard and Simpson together – that would have been pure comedy gold.

When TV presenters do panto it can be a disaster but with CBeebies Evie Pickerill it’s the complete opposite. Doubling as the Spirit of the Ring and Genie she is endearing, energetic, has a great stage persona and engages her audience from her very first entrance.

At first Sario Soloman’s Aladdin lacks that boyish charm, perhaps because he’s just finished in a musical, but it only takes a short time and he’s firmly back in panto land and becomes our fearless hero especially on his magic carpet. Emily Tang’s take on the Princess is feisty and strong minded and she blends beautifully in the duets with Solomon.

As Charlie Tommy Carmichael makes a loveable panto comic a shame he’s not given the chance for more interaction with the kids.

Aladdin is a great Christmas treat for the family but make sure you don’t read the original story to the kids beforehand or you’ll be in for some serious questioning. To Jan 5.

Beauty and the Beast

Harrogate Theatre Liz Coggins 5/5

Turning an age old fairy tale that is reputedly 4,000 years old into a traditional pantomime is no easy task. It takes a special kind of treatment and Harrogate Theatre has achieved pantomime perfection with their production of Beauty and the Beast.

Director Marcus Romer and writer David Brown have created a superb eclectic mix of spectacle, fantasy, comedy, slapstick, innocence and imaginative staging.

Beauty and the Beast has great spectacular moments when the real story is allowed to unfurl amid lavish gold edged storybook style sets and glittering costumes.

From the ingenious prologue that combines video used in a magic way with traditional storytelling to an amazing transformation later – no spoilers here - and a dream team of pantomime characters this is Harrogate’s best ever!

In his 24th year Tim Steadman (Phillipe Fillop) heads up the strong comedy lineup. Steadman has high energy comedic skills, is a master at audience participation and everyone just loves him in fact Harrogate Panto wouldn’t be the same without him!

As his mother Madame Bellie Fillop (Harry Wyatt) is fast proving he is one of the best of the new generation of traditional panto dames. Wyatt has cutting edge humour, comedic timing, garish costumes, turbo charged energy and a great stage person that the audience just love

Colin Kyani (Beast/Prince) is outstanding. He has a fine voice, stellar acting ability giving him perfect mannerisms in both roles and, above all the ability to create an air of pathos in the final scenes.

Kyani blends beautifully with Anna Campkin’s wistful Belle especially in the musical numbers. Campkin is the epitome of the fairy tale heroine in every way and the kids just love her for it.

Joanne Sandi has put her own stamp on the role of The Sorceress with her Southern belle accent that works so well. A great mover and upbeat singer, she is the villain you love to hate. Completing the cast is Baron Bon Bon (Michael Lambourne). Part of the comedy team he has created a superb hard working loveable character.

Beauty and the Beast is a child friendly production from beginning to end but at the same time will certainly appeal to the not-so-young at heart. To Jan 19.

Beauty and the Beast

The Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds Liz Coggins 3/5

Paul Holman’s pantomimes are renowned for their visual appeal of glitz, glamour and spectacular sets but this year’s production of Beauty and the Beast lacks that pantomime magic.

The sets are tired and badly lit, there’s a lack of audience participation and the script is disjointed with little substance and continuity. It leaves out pivotal points of the story and is padded with a surfeit of irrelevant comedy sketches which after a while become annoying.

Beauty and the Beast is slow and tends to drag in the early stages and it’s not until Aaron Steadman (Madame Cheri Trifle) takes to the stage that the pantomime really comes to life.

Steadman drives the show and has a great connection with the audience. With his over-the-top costumes he is everything and more that a dame should be energetic, brash, in your face, and a master of irreverent repartee.

Carriageworks pantomime veteran Jez Edwards (Philippe Philoppe) connects well with the audience and is his usual silly self. Perhaps now is the time for him to be adventurous and put a different spin on his character after all one can have too much of a good thing.

I would have liked to have seen Joshua Mumby (The Beast) be given the chance to develop his character more. He gets little opportunity to show the pathos, anger and humility in this script which is a great pity for a very talented performer with a fine singing voice.

Kristel Herrera’s Belle is rather sullen and serious and lacks the sweetness, warmth and tenderness the role demands but blends well with Mumby in the duets.

Gemma Edwards (Witch Mauvaise) is just not dramatic, malevolent or evil enough in voice, character or appearance – she’s just too posh and sedate and fails to elicit ‘boos’ – the sign of a successful baddie until quite late in the story.

James Cohen as Gaston is a swashbuckling wanna-be hero with attitude that ticks every box as does Andrew Haynes’s bumbling professor character. To Jan 5.

Beauty and the Beast

York Grand Opera House Liz Coggins 4/5

York now fields two spectacular pantomimes but they are as different as chalk and the proverbial cheese in their style, identity and content. The Grand’s Beauty and the Beast has a strong musical theatre content, is visually spectacular in every way with lots of saucy comedy.

Director George Ure has given the show a ‘West End’ feel with a strong traditional pantomime spirit. His Act 1 finale using the whole company and the song ‘Come What May’ is a panto triumph paying homage to late great panto impresarios like Littler and Laidler who were famed for their such finales.

The castle scene is beautiful and dramatic and sets the tone of what is to come with the poignant ballad “I would do anything for love”.

Samuel Wyn-Morris’s Beast is outstanding in voice and characterization, grasping every opportunity to add pathos to the role. Jennifer Caldwell’s Belle is feisty and knows her own mind with a beguiling sweetness about her. Both Wyn-Morris and Caldwell have strong musical theatre voices and blend beautifully together.

TV presenter and lead in Tracy Beaker, Dani Harmer is an appealing and sweet fairy with boundless energy who convincingly dispenses pure magic. Leon Craig’s Polly La Plonk is ultra energetic, brash, in your face and over the top and loaded with cheeky double entendres and comedy that’s near the knuckle and will leave the adults having some explaining to do on the way home.

Aided and abetted by Phil Reid as Louis Le Plonk, who connects immediately with the kids, these two are pure gold; it’s just a pity they used too many ‘cod dries’ where the audience think the actors have made a mistake but it’s part of the act,which after a while became annoying and made a long show even longer.

Phil Atkinson is a suave Hugo while seasoned panto performer David Alcock achieves perfection as Belle’s father. To Jan 5.

Cinderella

The Spa Theatre, Scarborough Liz Coggins 4/5

If it’s good old-fashioned traditional pantomime you are looking for then head to the Spa Theatre.

Tony Peers’ production of Cinderella is two hours of solid family entertainment filled with side-splitting humour, audience participation, colourful sets and costumes and a dream team of experienced pantomime performers.

To stage Cinderella convincingly in a small theatre is a challenge, but a challenge that pantomime supremo Tony Peers has won outright and that sits beautifully in the chocolate box surroundings of the theatre.

In traditional panto style Peers has stuck to the plot and been careful not to destroy any of the magic of the story. The result is a slick, energetic fast moving production directed by Phil Beck.

The jokes may have whiskers on “I’ve been for a tramp in the woods but he got away”, there’s the ghost gag, the three-on-a-wall and echo sketch plus the false leg at the trying on of the slipper in fact everything and more of the things synonymous with great British pantomime.

A pleasant surprise is in store for followers of ‘The Chase’. The ‘Governess’ aka Anne Hegerty makes a glamorous, warm, appealing and believable Fairy Godmother. Daniel Dean’s Buttons has boundless energy and instantly connects with the kids in the audience. All this coupled with the pathos, warmth and tenderness in the kitchen scene makes for a perfect Buttons.

“Don’t you just love us” quip the ugly sisters Phillip Meeks and Matt McInnes as Rebecca and Collen – and the audience really did. Bold, brash and in your face and bordering on the grotesque these two are everything that uglies should be with large helpings of irreverent repartee and audience participation these two are a force to be reckoned with.

As Cinderella Charlotte Buxton captures the childlike innocence of Cinders beautifully and also the heart of her debonair fine-voiced Prince Chris Pym. Katie Buttner’s Dandeni is a strong thigh-slapping traditional principal boy whilst character actor Nick Fawcett is a convincing soft-hearted Baron Hardup.

Guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages Cinderella brings a touch of magic and make-believe to the festive season. To Jan 1.

Dick Whittington

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield Liz Coggins 3/5

The rags to riches story of Dick Whittington is one of pantolands best loved stories based around a folklore tale about Richard Whittington who became a wealthy merchant and twice Lord Mayor of London.

Despite visually appealing storybook sets, stylish costumes and some outstanding performances, this year Dick Whittington fails to deliver its usual magic.

The reason is the rather mish-mash script which spirals out of control in the second half when Dick gets shipwrecked in Las Vegas, meets an Elvis tribute act who drags up as a Spice girl adding irrelevant confusion to the storyline.

Dick Whittington is lacking traditional panto comedy gags with no slosh scene, a sparse audience participation and an overly wordy long prologue.But despite this Dick Whittington is a great family pantomime with lots of energy and laugh out loud moments. A standout performance comes from Alyce Liburd as Virminia Queen of the Rats, a highly talented performer who breathes life into the plot when it starts to flag. Liburd is foreboding, menacing and everything a baddie should be – but never overly frightening.

Reece Carter’s Dick Whittington is appealing with a child-like air. Coupled with his excellent vocal skills and stage persona he’s the stuff modern day pantomime heroes are made of. Teamed with Sonia Wrightson’s feisty Alice they make the perfect panto couple. What a shame Sorelle Hepkin’s Meowly Cyrus was portrayed as it was. It lacked any physical attempt at feline movement necessary to make this role believable. But Hepkin made a valiant attempt at the cat character with some well delivered dialogue and facial expressions .

Thomas Cotran is a young outstanding pantomime comic with boundless energy, a personality that kids love and great physical comedy skills and it’s a pity he wasn’t given the scope to do more of what he does best. Pete Toon as Sherrie Trifle lacks the energy and enthusiasm, in your face brashness and irreverent repartee that it takes to be a successful traditional dame and at times seemed to be merely walking through it. As the Spirit of Bowbells James McLean kept things together despite his overly long chunks of dialogue which at times became annoying. To Dec 31.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Barnsley Civic Theatre Liz Coggins 4/5

Panto Ever After were tasked last year with presenting Cinderella, the first professional panto in 25 years at Barnsley Civic with great success and they’re back again with Jack and the Beanstalk.

With no big names or special effects Jack and the Beanstalk has a cast of six highly talented energetic and experienced performers who really know their craft. The script is very traditional, sticks to the story and is loaded with pantomime magic, side-splitting comedy, lots of audience participation, larger-than-life characters and a few surprises

Played on an open stage, designer Celia Perkins’ visually appealing storybook inspired cutouts add to the magic. Wheeled into place for each scene by the cast they give seamless flow that keeps the action moving at a break-neck pace.

The moment you step into the foyer the panto magic begins with comedic elves mingling with their boomboxes playing Christmas songs - a great warm up ploy which really works. As soon as the lights go up the good old audience participation begins and reaches fever point when Jack Trott (Thomas Wordsworth), an appealing and energetic comic, establishes his strong connection with the kids and has them shouting their heads off.

Jack and the Beanstalk’s writer, director and dame Scott Worsfold (Tilly Trot) is an outstanding traditional dame. He’s bold, brash, and delivers hilariously barbed one-liners and in complete contrast masterfully handles the pathos of saying farewell to his beloved Daisy and losing his cottage so convincingly that it had me reaching for my tissues.

Fleshcreep (Ian Archdeacon) “Don’t you just love me” is dashing but dastardly and elicits deafening boos from his very first appearance on stage. Mostly spoken in rhyme in a very dramatic tone he’s certainly a villain you love to hate.

Jill (Emily Harper) is the stuff pantomime princesses are made of whilst King Ronald (Rik Thorpe) is a scatterbrain but loving dad. Jessica Poole’s Fairy Sugarsnap is a down to earth mythical being but still retains that magic that younger audiences love.

With all the Jack and the Beanstalk trappings including a friendly giant this is a brilliant family friendly pantomime with a great Christmas feelgood factor. To Dec 28.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Cast, Doncaster Phil Penfold 4/5

It has taken many years for the light to finally dawn, but the management of the Doncaster theatre have now taken note of the reason why so many other Yorkshire pantomimes are infallibly successful, year after year. It’s because they have all built up a loyal following from audiences by offering them productions which employ performers that they know, and who they have come to take to their hearts.

These actors may not be star “names,” but they can be relied on to deliver warmly good-hearted turns, and they make them relevant to the places and spaces they serve. Writing about Doncaster’s show, for many years, has been depressingly like discussing the art of dinghy-sailing among the Bedouins. But now, with the arrival of an established team, what a change we have. Tess Seddon returns to direct; Sonum Batra is once again a nifty musical and director (who always manages to sneak in a classical reference into the score at some point), and - joy, joy and thrice joy! -Ben Eagle and Harry Gascoigne are back as the Dame and her eccentric foil. This pair intuitively know what panto is all about, and here, with a gloriously naughty script from Neil Hurst, which is not so much near the knuckle as well up the forearm, they let rip with gusto. There is nothing to which they will not rise, nor indeed stoop. They have the auditorium on side as soon as they enter.

Mr. Hurst, in panto tradition, is the thief of bad gags. But it is all great, and rather rude fun, appealing, as this genre absolutely should, to two levels. The youngsters on the one, their adult companions on the other. Acting, it was once said, is merely the art of keeping a large group of people from coughing, but here we’ve got a group whose sole intent is of getting laugh after laugh, singing their hearts out, and making their audience forget the cares of the rude and cold world outside. They achieve their aim perfectly. Jack – of the title – is a handsome, resolute, and stalwart Joe Parker, Jill is Becca Lee-Isaacs, and Mother Nature (aka a Good Fairy in this account) is an endearing but worldly savvy Misha Malcolm. However good her companions are, however, on this particular night, the barnstorming performance came from Chloe Norburn as Countess Fleshcreep, a quivering, terrifying, over the top manifestation of malevolence.

It was only with the final bows that we all learned that Ms Norburn had taken over the role at hours’ notice, after the illness of the original player, that she was an understudy, and that, in “going on,” she had made her professional stage debut. And what a debut she delivered, a barnstormer of an entrance. It would be a cliché to observe that we shall, in the coming years, see much more of this young lady, but sometimes, only cliches will serve. If only Cast had a better budget for their sets, then this would be a five-star night. But they do seem, finally, to be going in the right direction, and they open the season of celebration with a palpable hit. To Jan 5.

Jack and the Beanstalk

City Varieties, Leeds Liz Coggins 3/5

In 2011 The City Varieties took pantomime in Leeds to another level with their first Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantomime. Since then this yearly offering has enjoyed a roller-coaster ride of productions, some very good, some not-so-good and some indifferent.

Now an integral part of the city’s pantomime culture, this year’s offering is Jack and The Beanstalk. As usual the cast includes a talented line-up of actor musicians who duck and dive between providing the music and playing their roles with gusto. Peter Rowe’s script starts off in great mode until half way through the second act when it seems to spiral out of control. There’s a second trip up the beanstalk, lots of repeated action and an over use of bloodthirsty graphic language that requires a ‘health warning’ and may give younger children nightmares. As for the cow, a pivotal part of the story she’s just forgotten about never to be seen or heard of again after she’s sold on her way to market

Director Rob Salmon’s production is seamless, has pace and all the elements of traditional panto but is a bit top heavy with duets. There’s a stand-out performance from Kenny Davies as the evil Fleshcreep whilst Simon Nock’s turbo-charged Dame Dolly, at last has been given a wardrobe worthy of any pantomime dame.

