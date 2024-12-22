Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Shop of Horrors

Crucible, Sheffield Phil Penfold 5/5

Blood – lots of it. Death. Sado-Masochism. Human sacrifice. Threatening behaviour. What more could you want in this season of happy celebration? Well, you’ll find it all here, and a great deal more, in this gloriously camp and over-the-top revival of one of the quirkiest musicals ever to hit the stage.

Aoife Kenny, Matthew Croke and others in Snow White. Photo by Pamela Raith.

The Crucible is breaking tradition here. In previous years we’ve had (mainly) feelgood mainstream shows – White Christmas, and Guys and Dolls spring to mind. This time (and one can suspect that budgets have a lot to do with it) we have something rather more economical, for there are only sixteen performers on stage. The band, however, is probably the biggest in the region, with no less than ten instrumentalists. And what a fine sound they create from Alan Menken’s score. And in contrast with previous shows, you’ve never heard an audience whooping with approving glee as you’ll hear them in this auditorium. All inhibitions are thrown aside in complete approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s just the single set, but with this theatre’s flexible space used to the full - Georgia Lowe designs, and Jessica Hung Han Yun lights, and both have obviously put their heads together and decided to have as much fun as they possibly could. Boy, do their efforts pay off, for there’s hardly a moment when something isn’t moving or flickering. That relentless energy is mirrored by the cast, and there are some superlative performances. If this show doesn’t make a star out of Colin Ryan, then heaven knows what will. He plays the downtrodden, meek and mild Seymour, who begins to show confidence after breeding and feeding what at first appears to be a rather strange houseplant, a cross between an avocado and a Venu flytrap, and not something that you’d find on Gardeners World. Ryan’s performance is one of skill, timing, and versatility – and he’s not alone.

Wilf Scolding grabs every opportunity to give us Orin, a monstrous excuse of a human being, whose languid air, in his calmer moments, is transformed into stop-at-nothing vengeance. He’s a vile oppressor in the body of an affected public schoolboy, and it’s a delicious performance. Misogynistic Orin is made even more loathsome by having that sort of soapy smirk that puts your teeth on edge – if you had any left, after a visit to his surgery and experiencing his “skills.” Both gentlemen have sublime agility, a joy to watch .

That plant erupts into life as Audrey II, and here’s another barnstorming performance from the exceptional Sam Buttery, all shimmy, shake and malevolence. He’s like every drag diva you’ve ever seen – and then with added verve. There are other notable appearances by Michael Matus, as Mushnik, and Georgina Onuorah as the real-life Audrey, used and abused by Orin, loved from afar by Seymour. Both have, as older readers might say, “a fine set of pipes.” Amy Hodge is the director here, and her instruction to her cast has clearly been “go for it, kids.” And, with Jade Hackett as their choreographer, they do, with a vivacity that is breathtaking. There are two lessons to be learned here. If you are lucky enough to be given a pot plant for Christmas, then look at it with some suspicion and doubt the motives of the benefactor, and then, get down to the box office to snap up the last remaining tickets. For what a show, what an event, and what a must-see this is. To Jan 18.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Photo by Brinkhoff-Moegenburg.

Peter Pan

The Victoria Theatre, Halifax Liz Coggins 5/5

The Victoria Theatre have pulled out all stops this Christmas with a sparkling piece of family pantomime entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not an easy title to give the full pantomime treatment this production enthrals the audience with its solid magical wonder. Before the curtain rises we are swept into pantoland and its make-believe “Are you ready for pantomime?” we are asked “Then let’s head to Neverland” and the countdown begins.

The story stays true to J.M.Barrie’s original work. It begins in the Darling children’s bedroom with Pan flying in and Wendy and the two boys flying to Neverland with Peter – and it’s then the fun really begins. The production has retained all the favourite elements of the tale from the clock ticking crocodile, deadman’s rock, the lost boys, and the mermaids but the secret of its success is the way it transitions to traditional pantomime without losing any of its originality.

Peter Pan is visually appealing with its light bright sets, colourful costumes and energetic stylised choreography - but it’s the traditional comedy content and gags that are the jewel in the crown of this panto. The deck drill, slosh baking scene, shout-outs and the ghost gag are just a few of the elements that make this panto truly superb.

Kieran Morris is the perfect Peter Pan with his innocent childlike persona that makes him so believable and he’s the perfect match for Molly Jane’s sensible but sweet Wendy. Lucy Hamilton’s Tinkerbell is adorably mischievous and I guarantee you’ll clap and shout as loud as you can as you really don’t want her to die. Driving the show with their incredible energy and comedic skills are Andrew Pollard (Mrs Smee) and Nathan Morris (Starkey).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pollard is everything a traditional dame should be and much more whilst Morris connects immediately with his audience and the kids just love him. Together they make a comedy team to be reckoned with on the pantomime circuit.

Aled Thomas Davies is rather a tame Captain Hook and needs to be a little more evil but integrates well into the lineup and doesn’t frighten the tots. Peter Pan will leave you with an amazing feel good factor ready for the Christmas season. To Jan 5.

The Adventures of Pinocchio

Bradford Alhambra Liz Coggins 5/5

For nearly 150 years The Alhambra has been synonymous with spectacular pantomimes and this year’s offering must rate amongst their most magical ever. The Adventures of Pinocchio is the ultimate traditional pantomime with breathtaking storybook sets, lavish costumes, side-splitting comedy and amazing special effects.

Expertly crafted into a pantomime by Crossroads and written by Harry Michaels, Pinocchio is a great re-telling of the age-old fairy story embedding classic pantomime. Ed Curtis’s production is slick and seamless whilst choreographer Stillie Dee’s choreography is imaginative, beautifully stylised and technically perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The storyline sticks to the original about a toymaker who creates a wooden doll that comes to life, gets kidnapped by the evil Stromboli and is made to perform in a circus. Pinocchio opens with a beautiful fairytale glitzy set where toys and marionettes come to life under the spell of the Blue Faerie and Jiminy Cricket and it’s then that the magic really kicks in.

But panto at The Alhambra wouldn’t be panto without Billy Pearce who since 1993 has been King of Comedy at the theatre. “This year I’m Geppetto, the toymaker” he quips on his first entrance. Hardly ever off stage his vitality and energy is amazing and the audience just love him evident by the applause and cheers on his first entrance.

Pearce dispenses his own inimitable brand of humour “It’s too late to go anywhere else” he jests “we’ve got your money”. His humour is laced with local links, the occasional innuendo, lots of audience participation and repartee and new spins on traditional gags.

Pinocchio boasts a cast of talented panto favourites. Coronation Street actor Chris Gascoyne is a foreboding Stromboli. He handles the comedic side of the role excellently but he needs to be a tad more evil and dramatic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stand out performance comes from Courtney Act from RuPaul’s Drag Race, a brilliant all-round performer Act makes a totally amazing, glamorous and believable Blue Faerie. Ewan Goddard’s Pinocchio has a wide-eyed innocence, great physicality and a loveable air that the kids just love. Veteran Dame Steve Arnott is everything a traditional dame should be whilst Nicholas McLean makes an engaging Jiminy Cricket with his powerful singing voice and great stage persona.

Pinocchio is visually and musically superb with an enormous feelgood factor with something to appeal to everyone from tiny tots to bus pass age audience members. To Jan 19.

The Borrowers

Hull Truck Theatre Phil Penfold 5/5

How, you might well wonder, does a much-loved children’s book about tiny people in a full-sized world translate to the stage? It’s fine if you are constructing it for television or to film, because you have the assistance of super-special effects, which can make an audience believe in just about anything. The answer for Hull Truck is to give us some enchanting puppetry – with no strings attached.

Mary Norton’s original novel has charm, and lashings of whimsey, but there’s also a black side to it, and Charle Way’s superlative adaptation is not afraid to dodge the issue. He gives all the nastiness to one character, the formidable Mrs. Driver, played with carpet-chewing gusto by Megan Leigh Mason. In a wonderful and slightly terrifying manifestation, she makes you wonder if Mrs. Danvers managed to escape the conflagration at Manderley, and, having emerged from the flames, relocated to the East Coast under a new name. It’s a performance and a splendidly sour creation which would make a strong man quail. The object of most of the tongue-lashing is the unfortunate George, a refugee from Blitz-torn London. You have to sympathise with his plight – he may have escaped the Nazi bombs, but what he gets as a substitute is Mrs Driver, unrelenting in her venom. He’s played here by Ewan Ling, a young performer who delivers a beautifully honed performance which manages to capture both vulnerability and strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s perfectly matched here, because Bea Glancy is the confident and adventurous Arrietty who may, just may, be the last of the Borrowers line. She and her mum and dad (Homily and Pod) live in their own miniature world underneath the floorboards of the big house, and their existence depends on luck and ingenuity – as well as the kindness and the generosity of their new-found ally and chum, young George. Arrietty trusts him almost immediately, but her parents, at first, need some persuasion.

Patrick Connellan’s cleverly inventive set is no small (forgive the pun) part of the evening. It works on two levels, dividing the stage – one half in the under-world of the Borrower family, and the other in the world ruled with a steel fist in an iron glove, by Mrs. Driver. John Biddle’s music cleverly references many tunes of the early forties and contributes to the charm – his little band of players (some of them doubling as actors as well) are skillfully woven into the action devised and directed by Mark Babych. It’s not often that a movement director gets a mention, but Deb Pugh has obviously and additionally worked hard with the performers to give us an “other world, another dimension” that is entirely credible. No mean feat, when it comes to fantasy.

We all need a little inventive escapism in our lives, particularly at this time of year, and Hull Truck more than delivers. “Charm” is an unfashionable word these days, but it is very evident here, and it works because it is contrasted with edge, and suspense, and delivered by a five-star team. To Jan 4.

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe

Leeds Playhouse Yvette Huddleston 4/5

The Christmas shows at Leeds Playhouse are always a great, family-friendly occasion and this year’s offering The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe, which returns to the theatre after an initial run there seven years ago, is another fabulous production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adapted for the stage by Sally Cookson from the classic children’s book by C S Lewis, it tells the story of the four Pevensie children – Susan (Joanna Adaran), Peter (Jesse Dunbar), Lucy (Kudzai Mangombe) and Edmund (Bunmi Osadolor) – who during the Second World War are evacuated to Scotland to live with an eccentric professor (Kraig Thornber). They arrive at his large house and as they are settling in, start a game of hide and seek, little knowing it is going to be the beginning of a magical adventure.

Youngest Lucy finds a wardrobe in one of the rooms and is the first to enter the portal through to the world of Narnia where she meets friendly faun Mr Tumnus (Alfie Richards), taking tea and cake with him at his humble woodland home. He tells Lucy about what has happened in Narnia, how the White Witch has brought eternal winter to the realm. Lucy has a lot of explaining to do when she returns through the wardrobe – needless to say her siblings don’t believe her tale at first. Later, however, Edmund enters Narnia and meets the formidable White Witch (Katy Stephens) for himself and is coerced, with the help of some Turkish delight, into promising to bring his brother and sisters back with him…

The four young actors portraying the Pevensies perfectly capture the rough and tumble of sibling relationships – a mixture of affection and annoyance, banter and playfulness – giving authentic, relatable performances. The inhabitants of Narnia, including Mr and Mrs Beaver, March Hare, Badger, Red Squirrel and Wise Owl are brought vividly to life by a talented bunch of actor-musicians. The songs and music by composers Barnaby Race and Benji Bower have a nice Celtic and folksy feel, complemented by great, energetic choreography by Shanelle ‘Tali’ Fergus.

The use of puppetry – from the professor’s cheeky little dog to the mighty lion Aslan – adds to the sense of otherworldliness and there are some impressive effects at various points. With moments of high drama, as well as plenty of fun and humour and skilful, well-paced storytelling, this is an uplifting festive treat for all the family. To Jan 25.

Snow White

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield Phil Penfold 4/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just one of the signs that Christmas is but a smidge away is always the opening of the main Sheffield panto, and it usually presents us with everything that a seasonal show should be – big and brash, brim-full with saucy good cheer, naughty banter, music and spectacle, an evening of escapist fun.

Except that, this year, in what still presents itself as a gloriously spiced plum cake of collective performance, there’s something missing from the recipe, and it is difficult to know quite what. Has someone forgotten to add that extra splash of brandy to the mixture? Paul Hendy, who (as has been his custom here for many a year) both writes and directs, usually offers the perfect seasonal concoction. Not this time around. It’s still a great night out, but not a classic.

The cast throw in all their customary energy, and the script (when it works) is brim-full of innuendo (and out-you-go-oh) and there’s the annual nightly humiliation of a male member of the audience unfortunate enough to be sitting in the front stalls, and generally to the left of the auditorium. Gentlemen, you have been warned. And, of course, there’s the blessed return of the incomparable Damian Williams, defying his adoring and rapturous audience not to adore him. Which we all do. This year, he’s Nurse Nellie, but that means nothing – he could be any character at all, he’s always the “fat bloke in a dress,” defying the hordes. Williams is the embodiment of the Jack Benny style of comedy. He’ll take his time, stand his ground, and he’ll get that boom of laughter, no matter what, or how long it takes. Which is never long. The man is sheer comic genius, and totally unrepentant.

Catherine Tyldesley offers us a smouldering Wicked Queen, Matthew Croke is a dashing Prince Charming, and Aoife Kenny is a winsome Snow White. Quite what Alan Carr is doing as the Spirit of the talking Mirror is anyone’s guess, but we do have a mincing, preening, and very funny Herman (a henchman) in Marc Pickering who is thrice as camp as Mr Carr, and much more entertaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem with Snow White, as a panto, is that her seven diminutive helpers cannot employ the same names as those in the Hollywood version, and to use music from that animated classic is also prohibited. The studio has, in effect, beautifully copyrighted and hijacked a much-loved late medieval European folk tale. Here, Snow White is still rescued from the woods, and the cheerful septet returns her to her Prince, but it’s not quite the same thing. Snow White, like Peter Pan (you might care to argue) is not really panto material in the first place.