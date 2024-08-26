Co-written by musician and writer Boff Whalley and award-winning playwright Sarah Woods, and made in collaboration with Theatre Royal Wakefield and CAPA College, Sanctuary was commissioned by former Red Ladder artistic director Rod Dixon, who stepped down last year. It is directed by new AD Cheryl Martin, her first production for the company since she took up her role in January this year.

“Sanctuary comes at a critical moment in the conversation about immigration, refugees and asylum seekers,” says Martin who spent eight years directing women refugees and asylum seekers in shows for Manchester’s Community Arts Northwest. “I hope it helps to open up this conversation because it is one that goes to the heart of who we are and the kind of society we want to live in.”

The musical is set in and around a church in northern England where a young Iranian man, Alland, asks to be given sanctuary. His request sparks a range of reactions from the local community and the vicar, Fiona, resists both the angry vigilantes and the inflexible church authorities to try and find a way to protect Alland.

Co-writers Whalley and Woods have collaborated several times before and for the past six years have been working on projects with Welsh National Opera co-creating original operas with refugees and asylum seekers for a more diverse audience.

“The people we worked with have experienced trauma and conflict and had no choice but to flee their homes to find safety,” says Woods. “It is really important that we are not just seeing them as refugees and asylum seekers – they are people.” Whalley adds: “We want to remind audiences of our common humanity and that we should have basic human respect for each other. I think in most places all over the world people are just getting on.”

We speak just after a spate of violent riots, fuelled by hatred and misinformation, have taken place around the country and the play’s themes and message feel more urgent and resonant than ever. “It feels really frightening at the moment – even though it is a relatively small number of people, it is feeling very big in our lives,” says Woods. “For me the key thing is – and it is explored in the play – when and how do you stand up? And what action do you take?”

Earlier this year, Leeds-based Mafwa Theatre ran sessions with Sanctuary’s creative team and students from CAPA College, some of whom appear in the production. They then created their own workshops for secondary school students in Wakefield and Huddersfield, supported by asylum seekers, that have helped shape the production. “I think there is something really important about the role of story in society,” says Woods. “With Sanctuary we are seeking to connect person to person. The central character is very vulnerable and going through a really difficult time in their life. To connect empathetically with those characters is very different from the stories where the other is seen as something to be suspicious of. The story we are telling with Sanctuary invites people to remember that we are all connected; we are all human.”

The combination of storytelling and music highlights the connectedness “Music is such a powerful tool, it can cross divides and patch up differences between people,” says Whalley. “My job with the music is to use melody and harmony to draw people in and create shared uplifting moments. My favourite musicals are the ones that have big things to say – they have catchy songs but there is a message there too. Musical theatre is actually a really effective way of saying something and that is what I hope we have done here.” Woods adds: “Music always connects us on an emotional level. It can really open us up and move us to a different place.”

Art has the unique ability to powerfully communicate complex and challenging ideas, to present an alternative perspective and to create space for dialogue which has the potential to effect positive change. “The play doesn’t necessarily give you any answers, it suggests things but it was important not to turn it into a political pamphlet,” says Whalley. “It is about trying to humanize a problem that has been dehumanized. It is vital that we get the true information out there and that we don’t give up hope that things can change for the better.”