Review of Consumed at Leeds Playhouse

Julia Dearden, Caoimhe Farren, Andrea Irvine and Muireann Ní Fhaogáin in Consumed. Picture: Pamela Raith

Stage: Consumed Leeds Playhouse Yvette Huddleston 3/5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karis Kelly’s award-winning play, set in present-day Northern Ireland, opens with an elderly lady sitting at a table in a cosy-looking kitchen diner. She is wearing a party hat and a scowl. This is Eileen (Julia Dearden) for whom a 90th birthday party has been arranged by her daughter Gilly (Andrea Irvine) who swoops in with bags full of shopping and a brittle nervous energy.

The pair are awaiting the arrival from London of Eileen’s granddaughter – and Gilly’s daughter – Jenny (Caoimhe Farren) and her teenage daughter Muireann (Muireann Ní Fhaogáin). When they arrive there is a flurry of greeting and the usual pleasantries but soon long-held grievances begin to surface, especially between Gilly and Jenny who has not been to visit for three years and who seems more interested in seeing her father. Gilly is a bit vague about his whereabouts and whether he will be attending the party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the four generations of women attempt to connect, there seem to be too many barriers to real communication and eventually a whole host of recriminations and dark secrets come tumbling out. Kelly manages to leaven the discord and more challenging themes with a nice line in bleak humour – there are some cracking lines, brilliantly delivered by the cast.

Muireann Ní Fhaogáin and Caoimhe Farren in Consumed. Picture: Pamela Raith

There is no denying that this is a powerful, visceral piece of theatre, but it does have its flaws including sections where the characters, particularly Muireann, feel like ciphers and an odd final sequence which seemed to belong to a different play entirely.

That said, the excellent committed performances from the ensemble cast lend the whole piece an authenticity and emotional heft that will stay with you long after you have left the theatre.

It's an accomplished dark, twisting comedy-drama that provides plenty of food for thought as it explores dysfunctional family dynamics, trans-generational trauma and the difficulties of trying to heal a nation forever wounded by its turbulent past.