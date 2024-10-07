Roll up, roll up - Langlands Garden Centre to host its first ever Christmas circus

Get ready for a magical Christmas experience at Langlands Garden Centre! From Saturday, December 14th to Sunday, January 5th, Langlands will be transformed into a winter wonderland, hosting the incredible Cirquoise Circus for the first time.

Prepare to be amazed by the world-class performances of Cirquoise, a new-style family circus that combines traditional circus acts with modern flair. From hilarious clowns to death-defying acrobatics, breathtaking jugglers, incredible crossbow skills, and awe-inspiring contortionists, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Families can immerse themselves in a winter wonderland at the Big Top. Let the beautiful lighting, fantastic music, and fabulous costumes transport you to a magical realm. Before the show, indulge in festive snacks, candy floss, popcorn, doughnuts, slush, and drinks to warm up. The heated venue ensures a comfortable experience for all, so relax and enjoy the magical atmosphere.

Meet Cirquoise stars:

Langlands Garden Centre to host its first ever Christmas circus, Cirquoise

Salvatore: A talented aerialist and diabolo performer, known for his death-defying cloud swing act. Born into the circus, Salvatore grew up in Germany and has been travelling and training from a young age. He has performed all over the world in circus, theatre, and television. Salvatore's performance is a unique expression of aerial artistry, showcasing his strength, flexibility, and creativity.

Angel: The Ring Mistress: A 10th-generation circus performer who was born into the circus, Angel has been travelling her whole life and getting an education while on the road. She holds the performance together, ensuring that everything runs smoothly, and the entertainers are safe while looking elegant and majestic.

Ameya Amber: A skilled chair stacking and contortion performer. Ameya Amber is a circus performer from Bristol specializing in hand balancing and acrobatics. Training and performing since the age of seven, Ameya discovered her skill in handstands at a circus school and is now performing her chair stacking act to amazed audiences all around the UK.

Rosie Matthews: A thrilling trapeze and hair hang artist. Rosie is a multi-skilled performer from Scotland. Rosie started performing whilst studying music theatre and transitioned into circus a few years later when she joined the National Centre for Circus Arts in London, specialising in dance trapeze. In the exciting years since then, she'stravelled and performed across Europe, picking up many skills along the way, including silks, hoops, and hair hanging. Rosie is thrilled to be performing her trapeze act and hair hang act with Cirquoise Christmas spectacular.

Lucy Luawana: A mesmerising hula hoop performer. Lucy Luawana is an international hula hoop performer specialising in multi-circus style and LED hooping. Her love of retro circus inspires Lucy to create a dazzling act with a sensual vintage vibe. From alluring tricks with a single hoop through to show-stopping multi-hooping, this will be an experience you won't want to take your eyes off.

Don't miss this unforgettable Christmas experience! Book your tickets now and create lasting memories with your family.

Show Times: 11 am, 2 pm, and 4:30 pm

Ticket Prices: Adults and children aged 3 and over: £15. Children under 2 go free.

Doors Open: 45-50 minutes before showtime.

Seating: Allocated on arrival.