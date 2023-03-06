RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World is heading to Leeds during its UK tour this autumn with an all-new production.

The UK tour stops have been released listing the various arenas where RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 will perform across the UK and Ireland for 12 big glittering shows featuring some of your favourite drag queens from the US.

Leeds fans of the show can expect an elaborate show at the arena later this year and tickets go on general sale later this week. Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and season 10 winner Aquaria will join Rose, Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse and Ginger Minj on stage as they are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq where you need to free your mind and prepare to be shocked and awed.

It will be the fifth iteration of the tour in the UK. Director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, Ben Hatton, said: “These shows will be exciting, cheeky, outrageous and hugely entertaining - everything you’d expect from the worldwide phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race. We are very excited to be presenting the full tour across the UK and Ireland and look forward to seeing these fabulous queens sashay into packed arenas for 12 nights of fun.”

Werq The World is touring the UK and Ireland. (Pic credit: Live Nation)

When will RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World 2023 tour visit Yorkshire?

The tour starts in Cardiff on Thursday, October 5 and ends in Brighton on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

It will stop off at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Friday, October 6, 2023.

How can I buy tickets to see RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World 2023 Tour?

