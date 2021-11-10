Show review by Julia Pattison: Hooray For Hollywood! at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in York

The Hooray For Hollywood! finale. Picture courtesy of Simon Charles Photography.

Venue: Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York

Review by Julia Pattison

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hooray For Hollywood! is “Our tribute to the composers, lyricists, singers, dancers, directors, producers, choreographers and arrangers, who, together, helped to create the Golden Age of Hollywood”, says Paul Laidlaw who devised and directed the show. And what a tribute it is!

I attended the opening night and the sparkling backdrop of stars, along with innovative lighting designed by Simon Spencer, reflected the delightful star studded performances we saw from the talented cast of six.

A night of glamour, glitz and wonderful music, all live in the intimate setting of beautiful Art Deco Joseph Rowntree Theatre.

Each of the sensational six got their turn to shine in stunning solo performances, too numerous to list here, as well as leading some beautifully choreographed and entertaining numbers.

Richard Bayton’s grin was infectious, you wanted to jump up on stage and join him, such was his energy and exuberance throughout the entire show.

A seasoned performer, his solo Can You Feel The Love Tonight was outstanding.

Henrietta Linnemann has recently moved to North Yorkshire, and she made a dramatic debut with YMTC; what presence on stage, what a superb voice, and what an asset to the company.

John Haigh is now in his 18th year with YMTC. A seasoned performer, he danced and sang like a dream.

When Helen Spencer sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow, there were gasps of admiration from all over the audience; she held us spellbound – what a voice!

Rachel Higgs must be a huge inspiration to her Music and Drama students. One of her many highlights performing was her delightfully wistful rendition of Just An In Between.

Cat Foster was in her element performing and has always loved to sing. When not performing in theatre, she’s to be found singing with local band The Rusty Pegs, bright smile beaming.

Her rendition of Secret Love was just one of many of her solo highlights.

This is a cleverly crafted programme. One minute you were collapsed in giggles at the hilarious Triplets number, the next you were mesmerised by the intricate harmonies in such songs as Wish Upon A Star.