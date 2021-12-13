Show review by Julia Pattison: The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ at 41 Monkgate in York

It’s always a good sign when time zips by when you’re watching a show, and all too soon, a year had passed on stage. Photo submitted

Venue: 41 Monkgate, York

Dates: Until Saturday, December 18

Review by: Julia Pattison

John Cooper Studio @41 Monkgate is York’s very own equivalent to the Menier Chocolate Factory (where The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ The Musical made its London debut) and was a great place to see this show.

I have fond memories of reading the trials of Sue Townsend’s classic character back in the 80s and got all of the cultural references that would have been way beyond the younger members of the audience; I think we all understood the trials of going through puberty, and the gawkiness of first love though!

I attended on Thursday, December 9, on a cold, rainy night; once again Pick Me Up Theatre did exactly that, because as soon as you entered the building with its Christmassy feel and a bright, lively patriotic set reflecting the Royal Wedding in 1981, you couldn’t help but feel uplifted as you were shown to your seat.

Director, set designer and choreographer Robert Readman has the Midas touch when it comes to putting on a production, knowing exactly what works.

There was a real playfulness and professionalism from his cast of four teenage protagonists, and eight much loved and familiar adults (playing both adults and children); great fun, with the camaraderie of the cast shining through.

On the evening I attended, Flynn Baistow excelled in the role of Adrian Mole, gaining our sympathy completely as the rather snobby and gawky love-struck lad, with Freddy Adams’ portrayal of Barry the Bully mercilessly picking on Adrian being just as convincing. Sandy Nicholson’s no–nonsense Grandma was the constant in the dysfunctional family, and she was perfect for the part.

Dotty Davies was most endearing as Adrian’s love interest, the feminist and independent Pandora, and Bendedict Wood was delightful as his best friend Nigel, who was trying so hard to be streetwise.

Just loved Ian Giles’ portrayal of 89-year-old moaning misery pensioner Bert Baxter who gave poor Adrian such a hard time, and Flo Poskitt’s delightfully ditzy Miss Elf, Adrian’s teacher.

There were real moments of poignancy when we saw his parents Pauline and George (brilliantly played by Toni Feetenby and Alan Park) arguing bitterly, both feeling ‘Misunderstood’, as Adrian watched on helplessly.

Equally, there were many comic moments, too numerous to mention, but Andrew Isherwood nearly stole the show in his role of smarmy neighbour Mr Lucas, and Adam Sowter’s superb portrayal of ghastly headmaster Mr Scruton; the disco dancing particularly had me in fits of laughter! Look out too for Alexander Mather’s saucy portrayal of Dirty Doreen, a very needy neighbour!

The Musical Numbers (book and lyrics by Jake Brunger, music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary) were catchy, and drove the story on well; it was a real treat to be up so close to the action on stage, as well as listen to an excellent live Band, (musical director/keyboard Tim Selfman, woodwind Jonathan Sage, bass Rosie Morris, drums Clark Howard) hidden, but most definitely heard and appreciated.

It’s always a good sign when time zips by when you’re watching a show, and all too soon, a year had passed on stage, and Adrian was celebrating New Year’s Eve 1981 with his friends and family.