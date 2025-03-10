Special event to celebrate the work and legacy of Bradford playwright Andrea Dunbar

Bradford playwright Andrea Dunbar whose work and legacy is being celebrated in a special Bradford 2025 event this week. Picture: Don McPhee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunbar’s other writing is perhaps less well known and her career as a writer was tragically short – she died in 1990 at the age of just 29 – but she left behind an extraordinary body of work and this week her peerless talent and lasting legacy is being celebrated in a special one-off event as part of Bradford 2025 City of Culture. Directed by Erica Whyman, former deputy artistic director at the Royal Shakespeare Company, with dramaturgy by Bradford actor and writer Kat Rose-Martin, The Dreams I Had: Andrea Dunbar will take place at St George’s Hall on Wednesday. The evening will feature staged readings and extracts from Dunbar’s three plays – her debut The Arbor, written while she was still a teenager, which premiered to great acclaim at the Royal Court in London in 1980, Rita, Sue and Bob Too and her final seldom-performed 1986 work Shirley – alongside a panel discussion exploring the texts.

“When we first started talking about the project and this event, I felt it was really important to move the narrative away from Andrea’s life and focus instead on the genius of her writing,” says Rose-Martin. “All her work was based on her life, so I wanted us to look at how she channeled that into the plays she created. She was a truth-teller.” For Rose-Martin the connection with Dunbar’s work is deeply felt – she grew up in Bradford and went to Buttershaw School, where Dunbar was a pupil in the 1970s. “I have been an Andrea Dunbar fan for years and I am really passionate about her work,” she says. “When I first read one of her plays, I thought ‘I get it’ – I recognized that world and her characters talked like me. That was so inspiring and important for me – I always say ‘if you can see it, you can be it’. It made me believe that my voice as an artist is valid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get our Yorkshire Post newsletter

Kat Rose-Martin. Picture: Brandon Bishop

Dunbar’s work was raw, authentic and based on her lived experience. It chronicled the sometimes-brutal reality of working-class life and while it was gritty and hard-hitting, it was always underpinned by great humanity, warmth and humour. “There is an idea that has grown up around Andrea Dunbar’s work that it is dark or bleak, but if you read the writing or hear it performed it is incredibly funny,” says Whyman. “We still don’t have enough comedy writers that can take you to places of profundity and tragedy in the way she does. She makes that switch from one to the other with such skill.”

Dunbar’s ability to combine those elements of light and shade with wit and intelligence, alongside her exploration issues around class, race and gender, mean that her work endures and continues to be relevant and resonant today. “She writes in a very open, honest and brittle way,” says Whyman. “She writes about women’s rights and the right to have fun and find joy in life and not to be limited by society’s expectations, that women have desires too. There is something bracing and fresh and free about her writing.”

The centrepiece of the event this week will be Shirley. “I felt that it was really key that we highlight that play,” says Rose-Martin. “It is not often performed and you can see in it how she had developed as a writer – it is a really sophisticated piece; she is playing with form.” Whyman agrees. “I knew Rita, Sue and Bob Too and The Arbor but I didn’t know Shirley and I was absolutely blown away by it when I read it,” she says. “It will be the piece that people will know the least and it really gives you a sense of what Andrea Dunbar could have gone on to do in her work, had she lived.”

Rose-Martin hopes that the evening will not only present a showcase for Dunbar’s still sometimes undervalued work, giving it the space to breathe and be appreciated for its excellence and honesty but also that it might act as a catalyst for creativity. “When I have seen Andrea’s work performed, I hear the audience laugh with recognition. This is work that working-class audiences can identify with and I hope that it might inspire people to write their own stories – their voices, like Andrea’s, deserve to be heard.”