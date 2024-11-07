The godfather of political comedy Mark Thomas heads to the region!
Following a recent step towards theatre in his last few shows, Mark Thomas is back to his finest stand-up form and anti-Tory sentiment in Gaffa Tapes as takes his tour to …
Mark’s now famous mix of standup, theatre, journalism and the odd bout of performance art has made him one of our oldest surviving alternative comics. Often referred to as the ‘godfather of political comedy’ (amidst many other things), Mark has been performing comedy for nearly 40 years.
There are still a handful of tickets left for Sheffield Memorial Hall, 10th February https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/MarkThomas-2024
Leeds tickets 5th February available at https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/mark-thomas-2025/