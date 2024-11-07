The godfather of political comedy Mark Thomas heads to the region!

By Bex Colwell
Contributor
Published 7th Nov 2024, 09:48 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 12:02 BST
In his critically acclaimed new show Gaffa Tapes, activist and mischief-maker Mark Thomas returns to stand-up and heads to Sheffield's Memorial Hall this Sunday 10th November, and then back to Leeds' City Varieties 5th February and Wakefield's Theatre Royal 6th February.

Following a recent step towards theatre in his last few shows, Mark Thomas is back to his finest stand-up form and anti-Tory sentiment in Gaffa Tapes as takes his tour to …

Mark’s now famous mix of standup, theatre, journalism and the odd bout of performance art has made him one of our oldest surviving alternative comics. Often referred to as the ‘godfather of political comedy’ (amidst many other things), Mark has been performing comedy for nearly 40 years.

There are still a handful of tickets left for Sheffield Memorial Hall, 10th February https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/MarkThomas-2024

Leeds tickets 5th February available at https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/mark-thomas-2025/

