The Pantomime Awards 2025: Yorkshire pantomime favourites are honoured at awards

For people across Yorkshire, a trip to the pantomime is as intrinsic to the festive season as turkey with all the trimmings.

And the best of the nation’s shows have been recognised at The Pantomime Awards 2025, with winners including Sheffield Lyceum’s production of Snow White, which walked away with the prestigious best pantomime award.

The show, produced in conjunction with EvolutionProductions, starred former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley and ran from December 2024 to January this year.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: “We’re over the moon to have won two UK Pantomime Awards at the ceremony.

Aoife Kenny, Matthew Croke and members of the company in Snow White. Photo by Pamela Raith

“Congratulations to all the teams who worked so hard to make this magical show and we can't wait to see what's in store for Aladdin this year!”

And a Yorkshire-born producer has spoken of his pride after the theatre he works for won a special award for its contribution to pantomime.

Brick Lane Music Hall in London won the Nigel Ellacott Special Recognition Award for Pantomime History, Tradition and Heritage.

Producer Jordan Langford, from Scarborough, said: “It’s incredibly special to see Brick Lane honoured in this way. We remain committed to upholding the rich traditions of pantomime while also pushing the art form forward, so we’re truly thrilled to receive this recognition.”

Mr Langford, 32, has a long history of enjoying pantomimes in Yorkshire.

He said: “My first memory of pantomime was seeing the Chuckle Brothers at the much-missed Futurist Theatre in Scarborough.

“I was completely captivated by the laughter, the audience interaction and the magic of the storytelling. Fast forward 25 years and I now have the privilege of working on multiple pantomimes each year.

“Pantomime is such an amazing, joyful part of my life and I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of the amazing community of artists who create this magic for families year after year.

“Luckily my partner Jack also works on pantomimes - otherwise I fear Christmas would be a tedious time for him at home!

Also recognised was the cast of Peter Pan which ran at Halifax’s Victoria Theatre.

They won the award for ‘best ensemble’ at the glittering ceremony in Woking earlier this week.

The pantomime, made by Imagine Theatre, ran over the Christmas period in the West Yorkshire town.

