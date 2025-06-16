Uplifting solo show Penguin tells inspiring journey of Syrian refugee

Hamzeh Al Hussien in Penguin - describing life in Za'atari refugee camp. Picture: picturesbybish

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penguin is an award-winning production by Hamzeh Al Hussien, a disabled artist from Syria who arrived as a refugee in the UK six years ago through the Syrian Resettlement Programme. The show, which blends dance, movement, storytelling and humour, tells the story of his journey from his homeland, to Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan and finally settling and making a new life in Gateshead.

Directed by Amy Golding, Penguin first toured the UK in 2023, receiving rave reviews across the board and it won Al Hussien the Best Newcomer Award that year at the North East Culture Awards. “The whole show is about me and my life story,” he says. “I am taking the audience on a journey from my village where I used to live in Syria, a beautiful place in the mountains, then to Za’atari Refugee Camp in Jordan where I lived for six years – there were 84,000 people living there – and then ending up in the North-east of England. The reason why I called the show Penguin is because when I was a child in Syria people used to call me penguin to bully me because of my disability, so I am reclaiming the name.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al Hussein discovered theatre while he was at Za’atari refugee camp through courses run by NGOs. He trained in physical theatre and ran drama projects with disabled children; it is an affecting example of how the arts can transform someone’s life. Having arrived in the UK, he was keen to continue engaging with theatre and first met Golding back in 2018 when she was running Curious Monkey, a theatre company of sanctuary based in Newcastle. “We had a meeting and we hit it off immediately,” says Golding. “Very early on Hamzeh showed me pictures of things he had done at the refugee camp and said that he wanted to make a show. Through his participation in the sessions we were running I could see how talented and driven he was.”

Hamzeh Al Hussien in Penguin. Picture: picturesbybish

Together they began work on making the show. “It started with sharing stories and we recorded everything,” says Golding. “What really struck me was that although we were talking about some really difficult things, he did that with a lot of humour and heart – and that is reflected in the show.” In 2019 the pair finished a 10-minute version of the show which received very positive feedback and developed it further. The response when they took the full-length show out on tour four years later was a huge boost. “I felt really proud of myself,” says Al Hussein. “It was the first time I had done anything like that.”

The production is about resilience and self-acceptance, courage and love; a joyful celebration of identity and self-worth, all delivered with a great deal of humour and warmth. While it is a very personal story, it is also relatable and resonant. “It has that universal theme of being unique, different or othered,” says Golding. “Hamzeh was keen that young audiences get to see it and for the first time we are taking it into schools. The show really challenges perceptions and Hamzeh is such an incredible role model.”

Last year, they took the show back to Jordan, performing it in a theatre in Oman and at the Za’atari refugee camp. Al Hussein was also reunited with his mother after seven years apart. “It was really emotional,” he says. “And I could see when she was watching the show how proud she was of me.” Given what is happening in the world at the moment, the production feels incredibly timely. “It is more vital than ever now,” says Golding. “It’s an uplifting story at a time when immigration is under attack and those seeking sanctuary are scapegoated. It generates empathy. People laugh and cry at the show and want to talk to Hamzeh afterwards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Al Hussein, making that personal connection is key. “I want people to get to know me, to know where I come from and what it is like to be a refugee; I didn’t leave Syria by choice,” he says. “I also want to show other people with a disability what they can do, to be an example to them of what is possible.”