Rachael Grealish
Published 20th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
The Heptonstall Pace Egg play returned to Weavers Square in Hebden Bridge for a 2025 Good Friday performance.

The traditional Mumming Play returned for 2025 with the Hillmillies Morris team dancing between plays.

On Good Friday (Apr 18), the Heptonstall Pace Egg play once again took over Weavers Square in Hebden Bridge.

Pace Egg plays are traditional plays with unique characters and are performed during Easter, typically in the north of England.

In this play St George takes on contenders such as Bold Slasher, the Black Prince of Paradine and Hector.

The origins are uncertain, but some versions of the plays have undoubtedly been performed over many hundreds of years.

Hundreds turned out to see the actors perform in the square which included music, dancing and some sword fighting.

Five separate free performances took place throughout the day.

The play is passed down through the generations through word of mouth, meaning it often changes year by year and place by place.

