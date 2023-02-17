Carrie Hope Fletcher never seems to stop. If it’s not singing on stage, it’s writing; if it’s not YouTube vlogging, it’s recording her own music.The West End talent, though, is now immersed in preparation for her debu t UK concert tour.

In Carrie Hope Fletcher – An Open Book she will perform songs from her West End career and fans can look forward to hits from Heathers, Les Misérables, The Addams Family and many more, interspersed with chat about Carrie’s fascinating life and work.

The opening show is at St George’s Hall in Bradford on May 18, and she later appears at City Hall in Sheffield on May 31. "It's going be a mixture of telling stories that people have heard before and loved me telling on my YouTube channel or or on Instagram and stuff, but then stories that I've kind of never told, just because the opportunity has never arisen or maybe because they're sort of my slightly more secretive stories.”

Likewise, it will allow her to perform songs she might not have had the chance to.

Carrie Hope Fletcher, pictured by Michael Wharley.

"It's just a really fun opportunity to sing songs that I've loved for years like Stars, for instance, from Les Mis.

"That’s on my list at the moment for songs that I'd love to try out in rehearsals before we get on stage, just because I used to listen to that song every single night.

"It was a song I stuck on the back of the Les Mis set for – I wasn't allowed to leave the stage because I had to be sat on the back of the barricades for my next entrance. I was forced, essentially, to listen to that song every night but my God, I loved it so much.”

However, she says it’s an ensemble effort and will have a band on stage with her bringing the show to life.

Carrie, who has won three WhatsOnStage Awards, has enjoyed a career since her West End debut at the age of nine playing Young Éponine in Les Misérables.

Since then, Carrie’s theatre credits include Fantine in Les Misérables: The Concert, Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family, Éponine in Les Misérables, both Truly Scrumptious and Jemima in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Beth in Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds and Jane Banks in Mary Poppins.

When she’s not treading the boards, Carrie is also a novelist (her books include All That She Can See and With This Kiss), recording artist (with albums such as When the Curtain Falls) and YouTuber (achieving 636,000 subscribers to her channel).

"I don't like sitting still and I've always been quite a restless person,” she says. “My parents are amazing people and they've always been massively supportive of both me and my brother (Tom Fletcher of the band McFly), but one thing that they always taught us is that things aren't just going to fall into your lap. You have to go out there and create that opportunity and that luck, as it were, for yourself."