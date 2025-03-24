Yorkshire arts charity Arcade making a positive difference to coastal communities and beyond

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A magical, immersive walk-through experience for adults and children, Grue played out across several rooms of the mill with the audience encountering various characters and creatures as they passed through secret doors, a fairy forest and even an underwater scenario. It was sold out weeks before it actually arrived, with thousands of people enjoying it over the eleven days that it was in situ.

The production was created by Scarborough and Bridlington-based arts charity Arcade in collaboration with artist Steve Wintercroft. Founded in 2020 by co-artistic directors Rach Drew and Sophi Drury-Bradey, Arcade, which works throughout Yorkshire and across the UK, supports communities to get involved in art and creativity and Grue was their biggest project to date.

In the five years since Arcade has been in operation, Drew and Drury-Bradey and their team have made a significant positive impact on their local coastal community – they have conceived and led more than 50 projects, created over 80 new commissions working with hundreds of local artists and run local networks supporting more than 3,000 creatives.

Arcade co-artistic directors Sophie Drury-Bradey (left) and Rach Drew (right). Picture: Stewart Baxter

Both women have a background in theatre – Drew as a director and Drury-Bradey as a producer – and they first met in 2019 when Drury-Bradey relocated to Scarborough with her family from London where she had been senior producer at Battersea Arts Centre. They immediately hit it off. “Rach was the first person I met after moving up here and she said ‘I’ve been waiting for someone like you to come to Scarborough, maybe we can do something together,” says Drury-Bradey.

Drew grew up in Bridlington and has spent most of her career working in and around North Yorkshire, including a period as executive director at international arts festival York Mediale. “I had been commuting for a few years and I really wanted to see the local area here thrive,” she says. “I feel really passionate about giving opportunities to young people, especially young women, enabling them to pursue a creative career without having to relocate to London.”

With their shared commitment to bringing exciting artistic projects to their community and helping to remove barriers to engaging with a diverse range of cultural events, the pair began a conversation. “We spent about a year talking about what we might do,” says Drury-Bradey. “Then Covid happened and our ‘office’ became a favourite bench overlooking South Bay. We had managed to get funding for two projects – Scarborough Stories working with local people supporting them to tell their own stories about the town and another working with Scarborough schools.” Although those had to be postponed because of the pandemic, Drew and Drury-Bradey used the time to secure further funding which enabled them to establish the charity and get their first production off the ground. “We were working from a little office at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, who have been very supportive, and we launched a pilot working with local women performing monologues outside,” says Drew. “It was a great project and one of the young women involved on that went on to become one of our producers.”

Scarborough Stories site specific performance. Picture: Charlotte Graham

There then followed a period of fairly rapid growth and in 2023 they were successful in their bid to become a National Portfolio Organization (NPO) with Arts Council England. “That was a really amazing moment for us,” says Drury-Bradey. “We now have a core team of around seven. The other significant funding we were able to get was from the Paul Hamlyn Foundation for our New Shores project, a two-year programme of creativity bringing immersive theatre into Scarborough schools.”

Other landmark projects initiated and produced by Arcade include hip hop family musical Pied Piper and Burnt Out in Biscuitland, a show by one of the UK’s leading disabled-led companies Touretteshero using film, live performance and conversation. In November last year they also organized, in partnership with the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Creative Connections, a one-day symposium for creative people providing practical workshops, taster sessions and accessible networking. They have supported two full-time trainee producer roles for emerging Northern working-class women. In Bridlington they have established a Young Women’s Creative Collective and set up Spotlight Youth Theatre. In addition, they are running a two-year programme of arts events and activities in Tadcaster working with young people and are planning a family festival.

“We are full of ideas and we have always been keen that Arcade is useful,” says Drury-Bradey. “We are looking forward to continuing to work with our partners in a sustained way. The success of Grue at Bradford 2025 has given us a real self-belief and boost in confidence, and that is an exciting place to be.”