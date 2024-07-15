Northern Rascals' new production Reviving Her. Picture: Elly Welford

The West Yorkshire-based company was founded by co-artistic directors Anna Holmes and Sam Ford in 2017, a year after they both graduated from the Northern School of Contemporary Dance. Their aim was to create original pieces using theatre and contemporary dance to explore aspects of the current socio-political climate. They have established themselves as a powerful new, unashamedly Northern, voice on the arts scene bringing a fresh energy and perspective to stories that investigate the challenges facing humanity in the complex modern world.

Reviving Her continues the company’s unflinching exploration of timely and pressing themes. “The show is about female empowerment, about safety, identity and what it means to be a woman today,” says Holmes. “We first began the research for the project during the pandemic in 2021, just in that moment when we could get back into the studio. We brought together a group of six young women aged 20 to 30, including some who didn’t have a dance background, and we took a deep dive into womanhood and sisterhood.”

Out of that research came a short piece that was part of Shed and the hope was to develop it into a full-length show at some point next year. Then the company was approached by Calderdale Council. “They said they wanted to commission us as part of their year of culture Culturedale 2024 which has been an amazing opportunity,” says Holmes. “We got all the funding and we have been through quite an intense six-month development period. That is not normally how it works, we would usually have to do it in stages. We had the space and time to really burrow inwards and share our thoughts and feelings on what has been happening to me and to all the women in the studio.”

Based on those real-life experiences and scripted by Holmes, the show guides the audience through a journey that many women take in life, encouraging participants and viewers to reconnect with their authentic self by reflecting on their past and present. Navigating the world as a young woman today has extra layers of complexity. “I think it is very complicated now and that is reflected in the way the show is presented,” says Holmes. “It is episodic and quite dream-like. There is this feeling of being pulled one way, then another. You feel like you should be one thing and then another. Times are changing so quickly and you are asking yourself – is this something that I want or is this something that I have been told to want? I am about to turn 30 and when I was growing up there wasn’t really any social media – it is a completely different landscape for younger people now.”

There is so much scrutiny from social media which as a young person it is difficult to avoid or disengage from. “We have done a lot of research going into primary and secondary schools and their experience is so different to mine,” says Holmes. “It is remarkable how quickly things have changed in such a short time because of the way technology has developed. That has had a massive effect on what it means to be a woman today. A big part of the show is about finding the real you and discarding all the other stuff.”

In Reviving Her, we are introduced to six women who find themselves in an unknown location. Lost and confused they try to understand their surroundings in a place that once was familiar but now feels strange. Those feelings of disconnect are partly echoed in the large-scale set designed by Caitlin Mawhinney. “It is almost like a cave, created out of fabric which the dancers move in and out of,” says Holmes. “And there are strands of plaited material. The idea is that it becomes a space where everyone feels involved.”

Holmes hopes that Reviving Her will encourage reflection and enable debate. “I would like women who come to see the show to feel empowered and comforted by it and I would like other audience members to feel like they have experienced something that has opened their eyes,” says Holmes. “As with all our work, we are not trying to provide any answers – the show is about raising awareness and provoking conversations.”