There’s a party and you’re invited – join Mind the Gap for the world premiere of The Invite

Mind the Gap’s new immersive theatre experience invites audiences to a surprise party, featuring live music, movement and of course birthday cake. A world premiere, The Invite has been created especially for Bradford 2025 by Mind the Gap and director Rich Rusk, and will take place at The Beacon, Lister Park, Bradford from 17 – 20 September 2025.

Set over one unforgettable night at the pub, six friends gather to celebrate a birthday. This funny, heartfelt and honest show blurs the lines between reality and fiction as it explores relationships, memories and fears – and what it truly means to be seen. The invite is inspired by real stories and lived experiences.

Rich Rusk, Director of The Invite said: “This show is bold and immersive and showcases the talents of our learning disabled and/or autistic cast who have co-created The Invite alongside myself and the team at Mind the Gap. The Invite draws on the real stories and experiences of performers and is excitingly accessible – a truly inclusive experience that will invite and encourage audience participation on the night. We can’t wait to premiere this new work.”

Jenny Harris, Director of Producing at Bradford 2025 added: “Bradford 2025 is proud to collaborate with Bradford’s own Mind the Gap, a national leader in disability performance and inclusion, to present this new commission at The Beacon in Lister Park. Centring the diverse voices and stories of learning disabled and / or autistic members of our community, and co-created with a brilliant team of learning disabled and / or autistic artists, The Invite is one party you definitely won’t want to miss.”

A young woman hides underneath a table with a birthday cake on top.

Mind the Gap is England’s premier learning disability performance and arts company, breaking barriers and celebrating diversity. Based in Bradford, the company is committed to pushing boundaries, challenging perceptions and empowering individuals with learning disabilities and autism in the world of performing arts.

For more than 30 years, Mind the Gap has been at the forefront of advocating for inclusion and diversity in the arts, and proud to have paved the way for individuals with learning disabilities and autism to access and excel in the performing arts sector.

Charli Ward, Creative Director, Mind the Gap: “This new, immersive show reflects a new approach for Mind the Gap, building on our many years of experience of working with and listening to people with learning disabilities and/or autism. The Invite is an opportunity for us to showcase our pioneering inclusive practice and continue to ensure that people with learning disabilities and autism are centre stage, making and sharing high quality theatre.”

The Invite will be performed at The Beacon in Lister Park, Bradford. The Beacon is a custom-made touring venue for Bradford 2025 and will be in situ at Lister Park throughout September.