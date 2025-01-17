There’s plenty for fans of South Asian film to enjoy this month at Vue Leeds The Light

As the appetite for South Asian content continues to grow across the UK, Vue Leeds The Light is proud to be showcasing films from across the region throughout the year.

This month alone, Vue is screening five titles, kickstarting today (17 January) with the Hindi film Azaad. Set in 1920s India, it follows a young stable boy who discovers a kindred spirit in a horse named Azaad. As their lives intertwine against the backdrop of rebellion and tyranny, the boy's quest to ride the majestic horse Azaad turns into a journey of courage, awakening him to his own power amidst the country's fight for freedom.

Other Hindi films screening at Vue in the coming weeks include Sky Force, a gripping story inspired by extraordinary true events surrounding one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan, and Deva (from 31 January) which follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

Malayalam movie Praavinkoodu Shappu will be arriving at Vue next week (24 January). Set after hours at a toddy shop, it follows 11 people who have stayed inside, playing cards and drinking all night. When the owner of the shop is found hanging dead in the middle of the shop, SI Santhosh finds himself caught up in a web of mysterious and strange suspects.

A number of South Asian films are screening a Vue Leeds The Light this month.

Also arriving this month is Tamil crime drama Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 (from 31 January), following a loving husband and father drawn into a dangerous crime network.