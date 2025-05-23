Things to do with your kids this National Children’s Gardening Week at Cherry Lane Garden Centres

As it’s National Children’s Gardening Week from tomorrow, 24th May – 1st June, why not check out the upcoming events taking place at Cherry Lane Garden Centres for green fingered kids.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s begin growing!

On Tuesday 27th and Thursday 29th May kids can get hands-on gardening experience with a Plant a Seed Workshop, where they’ll plant their own seeds to take home and watch grow – a great way to introduce little ones to the magic of gardening and kickstart their growing journey while they’re young.

Throughout the week, children can take part in our Colouring Competition running all week in Cherry Lane’s cafés. A fun and relaxing activity, easy for budding artists to let their creativity bloom, with the chance to win a brilliant prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This National Children’s Gardening Week (24th May – 1st June), Cherry Lane Garden Centres is hosting a range of events aiming to get children into gardening

Join Peter Rabbit’s Creature Hunt and follow a trail of clues around the garden centre to spot hidden garden creatures, complete the adventure and enjoy a sweet surprise at the finish line!

Best of all?Every activity is completely free and no need to book! It’s a perfect way to keep the kids entertained during the half-term.

Make memories at your nearest Cherry Lane by finding your nearest here.

Plant a Giant Sunflower – Tuesday 27th May, 10:30am-3:30pm

Plant a Magic Bean – Thursday 29th May, 10:30am-3:30pm

Watering Can Café Colouring Competition – Running all week (under 9s only)