This is the summer they’ll talk about forever

If you’re looking to give your child more than just a summer holiday—something truly life-enriching, exciting, and unforgettable—our summer school is exactly what you’ve been searching for. It’s a vibrant, international experience where learning meets adventure, all set in one of the UK’s most inspiring locations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our summer school takes place at Fyling Hall, a beautiful Grade I listed boarding school just a stone’s throw from the beach. Set in 47 acres of private woodland and open grounds, it’s the perfect place for young minds to explore, grow, and thrive. From treehouses and bushcraft to beach games and firepit nights, every day brings something new and exhilarating.

Designed for students aged 9 to 17, the programme brings together children from all over the world. In this immersive, English-speaking environment, your child will develop essential soft skills like confidence, collaboration, and leadership—all while making lasting international friendships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most exciting features of our programme is our STEM and Gifted Camp—a truly unique opportunity in the UK. Led by expert educators and specialists, it’s tailored to bright, curious students who want to dive deep into subjects like robotics, coding, space science, and problem-solving. It’s where inspiration meets innovation.

Roasting marshmallows under the stars

And the adventure doesn’t stop in the classroom. Our students take part in incredible trips, including the magical Harry Potter Experience at Alnwick Castle—the real-life filming location of Hogwarts—where they can try broomstick training and explore the magic of this historic site. We also visit Whitby Abbey for the chilling and atmospheric Dracula Experience, bringing literature and history to life.

Sports are a big part of the fun, too. With coaching from former Team GB boxers and athletes, your child will be encouraged and challenged by the best. Football training is provided by DF Next Level Coaching, who partner with professional club Middlesbrough FC, offering top-level coaching in a supportive, fun environment.

And for those who love adventure and action, we’ve got you covered. From our massive game of Capture the Flag to the thrilling, strategic fun of Hunted in teams, students experience the kind of teamwork, energy, and excitement that leaves them buzzing with adrenaline—and plenty of laughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evenings are filled with joy and celebration, from our epic beach volleyball tournament to the glowing Neon Prom and relaxed nights around the firepit under the stars. It’s the kind of summer where memories are made every single day.

Beach fun every day!

This is more than just a camp. It’s a life-changing experience—one your child will treasure for years to come.