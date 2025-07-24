Titanic: A Voyage Through Time docks in Leeds this August for an immersive dive into history

Developed in collaboration with Musealia experts to ensure historical accuracy, Titanic: A Voyage Through Time transports guests nearly 3.8 kilometres beneath the ocean’s surface to view the Titanic’s wreckage as it rests today. From there, visitors will step back to 1912, where they will walk the iconic Grand Staircase, explore the ship’s lavish dining rooms and cabins and interact with historical figures who shaped its legacy. The experience combines cutting-edge VR technology with rich storytelling, offering an unforgettable adventure through one of history’s most famous maritime tragedies.

This experience is uniquely defined by its interactive elements, allowing visitors to not only witness history but actively participate in it. Upon boarding the Titanic, guests can hold their personal boarding pass, place it in a mailbox and enter the ship as first-class passengers. Inside, they are invited to explore their private cabin: unpacking their luggage and enjoying fresh fruit from the ship’s finest offerings. In the engine room, visitors can join the crew by tossing coal into the fire to help fuel the ship. These hands-on, immersive moments uniquely bring Titanic’s history to life, with every detail designed to make participants feel as though they are truly aboard the fabled vessel.