Titanic Spa launches ‘Sunset Spa Nights’

Titanic Spa, the UK’s leading eco-spa, is excited to unveil Sunset Spa Nights, a brand-new addition to its Summer 2025 programme.

Offering the ultimate after-hours indulgence, Sunset Spa Nights invites new and existing guests to unwind to the upbeat yet relaxing soundtrack while enjoying exclusive access to the spa’s al fresco terrace and outdoor sunken hot tub beneath the stars.

Now open following the late May Bank Holiday, Titanic Spa’s mini pop-up bar awaits on the terrace. Guests can sip cocktails while basking in the golden hour light. The specially curated cocktail menu includes the spa’s signature "Titanic Sundown", a refreshing mix of citrus, elderflower, and rosé bubbles.

Perfectly designed to suit all schedules, the Sunset Spa Nights experience begins at 5.30pm, offering the perfect after work treat and end the day. Whether guests are looking for midweek calm or weekend glamour, Titanic Spa blends wellness and atmosphere into a package of effortless relaxation.

Sunset Spa Nights include a welcome glass of bubbly and canapés, full access to the Titanic Heat & Ice Experience, use of the 15m salt-regulated swimming pool & hydrozone, entry to the Relaxation Lounge and access to the outdoor sunken hot tub beneath the stars.

Available between 5.30pm and 9pm. From £55 per person.