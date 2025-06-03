TK Maxx Presents Live At The Piece Hall is set to be the biggest summer of live music yet

With just over 3 days to go until the 36 headline shows kick off at The Piece Hall, Halifax, TK Maxx presents is set to be the biggest summer of live music yet. The historic Halifax venue has a packed line up of acts including James, Olly Murs, Gary Barlow, Nile Rodgers, Paul Heaton and The Corrs to name a few, and the 2025 gigs promise to see the making of another fantastic summer of live music at the world's last remaining Georgian cloth hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists from across the globe will perform in the open-air courtyard over 36 nights.

This year’s anticipated summer series kicks off with the first of two shows by the legendary band James, This Friday, June 6, and finishes on Friday, August 29 with returning Piece Hall favourites Nile Rodgers and CHIC. There are also plenty of acts throughout the summer months to look forward to and avid music fans from all corners of the world, are expected to travel to the Yorkshire town to watch their favourite performers, with plenty of foot fall for local businesses and hotels: great for everyone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other names playing the Piece Hall this summer include Roger Daltrey, Il Divo, Busted, Anastasia, The Human League and Roger Daltrey.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, said: “With 36 shows in our stunning courtyard, we’re bringing the biggest summer of music yet to the heart of Calderdale.

"We’ll be welcoming some absolute legends from the worlds of the rock, pop, dance, disco and reggae as part of our wonderfully diverse lineup.

"For the first time ever we have a run of seated music shows where we’ll transform the courtyard into a theatre style experience to add something extra to the programme, with The Who frontman Roger Daltry, Squeeze and Anastacia, plus we’ve also added a touch of the classics with the fantastic Il Divo!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Piece Hall is such an incredibly special venue, loved by audiences and artists alike, so I can’t wait to welcome back some old friends and introduce new faces to a truly magical, music filled summer."

Piece Hall Gig

I personally just have to say that security at the Piece Hall is absolutely brilliant and is headed up by Security Director, Jade Miller, who added: "It is the security team's main priority and passion to ensure everyone coming to the Piece Hall have a safe and enjoyable experience especially in these uncertain and unpredictable times. Gig goers are at the heart of our priority with a Security Team that's at the top of its game."

I'm sure for many people who have bought tickets for the summer gigs this year it's a very exciting time and I, like many others, know you will experience something unique at The Piece Hall. Being in the midst of a crowd with the sun setting above your head, is a magical experience. Throw in the music and.....well, just get yourself along and see for yourself! Come and sample one of the best open air venues in Yorkshire.

You can see the full Halifax Piece Hall 2025 schedule below many are sold out with still a few gigs with tickets available.

• June 6 - James

Enjoying A Gig in 2024

• June 7 - James

• June 10 - Gary Barlow

• June 12 - The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia

• June 14 - Pendulum with support from Normandie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Piece Hall

• June 20 - UB40 ft Ali Campbell with support from Bittie Maclean and Reggae Roast featuring Mr Williamz

• June 24 - Deftones with support from High Vis

• June 26 - Dean Lewis with support from Henry Moodie

• June 29 - The Teskey Brothers with support from The Heavy Heavy

• June 30 - Weezer with support from Bad Nerves and Teen Mortgage

• July 3 - Train

• July 4 - Busted with support from Soap and Muddy Elephant

• July 5 - Olly Murs with support from Lemar and Absnt Mind

• July 6 - The Script with support from Tom Walker

• July 7 - Simple Minds

• July 10 - Rag‘N’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey

• July 11 - The Human League with support from Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Blancmange

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• July 22 - Paul Heaton and Riane Downey with support from Billy Bragg

• July 23 - Paul Heaton and Riane Downey with support from Billy Bragg

• July 24 - Leon Bridges with support from Gotts Street Park

• July 25 - Texas

• July 26 - Travis with support from The Magic Numbers

• July 27 - Il Divo with support from Laura Wright

• July 30 - Roger Daltrey with support from Ocean Colour Scene’s Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison

• July 31 - Anastacia with support from Casey McQuillen

• August 1 - Squeeze and Badly Drawn Boy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• August 2 - The Saw Doctors with support from The Undertones

• August 7 - Extreme with support from Terrorvision

• August 8 - The Libertines with support from Gans and Kissing People

• August 9 - Echo and The Bunnymen

• August 12 - The Smashing Pumpkins with support from White Lies

• August 16 - Supergrass with support from Sports Team

• August 22 - Faithless with support from DJ Graeme Park

• August 23 - Doves with support from Cast and Apollo Junction

• August 24 - Khruangbin