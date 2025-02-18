Todmorden residents come together for free creative showcase

A free celebration of creativity, community, and the environment Join Northern Broadsides Theatre Company on Saturday 1 March at Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Walsden, for an afternoon of interactive activities and performances as part of Northern Broadsides' Iron People project.

This free community event called "Mastering the Flow – A Todmorden Community Showcase" will showcase the incredible work created by local residents through workshops inspired by Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman.

From 2pm to 5pm, visitors can drop in to experience a unique interactive sound sculpture, moving poetry and music performances, and creative responses to Todmorden’s efforts in slowing the flow and connecting with the natural environment. The highlight of the afternoon will be a special performance at 3 pm, bringing together the voices and ideas of local participants.

Katrina Heath, Community Producer for Todmorden, said:

Local residents writing poetry for the showcase

"The project has brought together so many creative and enthusiastic people, and we can’t wait to share the incredible work they’ve made. From poetry and music to an interactive sound sculpture, the final event at Gordon Rigg will be a big celebration of Todmorden’s community and our local environment. It’s going to be a fantastic afternoon, and we’d love for everyone to come along and experience it!"

Iron People is part of CultureDale, Calderdale’s Year of Culture, and has engaged local communities in a range of creative workshops, from storytelling and acting to sculpture-building and illustration. This event is an opportunity to see, hear, and experience the artistic outcomes of the project, all while exploring how creativity can shape our understanding of the environment.

Event details

Date: Saturday 1 March

Local residents building a sculpture for the showcase

Time: Drop-in activities from 2pm to 5pm, Performance at 3 pm

Venue: Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Rochdale Rd, Walsden, Todmorden, OL14 7TJ

Price: Free – No booking required

A free return minibus service will run from the centre of Todmorden to Gordon Rigg - sign up at the link below to reserve your place.