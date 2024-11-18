Top 10 Pop-Up Ice Rinks Outside of London

Embrace the festive season at one of the UK's best pop-up ice rinks! Skates.co.uk have put together these enchanting locations across the UK bring the thrill of ice skating to city centres, historic sites, and scenic estates, each one with a unique atmosphere and nearby holiday events

From Christmas shopping to cosy eateries, www.skates.co.uk tells you everything you need to know about where to skate and what to do nearby.

The Ice Factor - York Designer Outlet, York

Location: York Designer Outlet, York

Opening Times: November 18 - January 2, 10 AM - 8 PM

Ticket Prices: Adults £13, Children £10

Estimated Annual Visitors: 120,000

Other Things to Do Nearby: The outlet has an extensive range of brand-name shops with discounts, making it a perfect stop for holiday shopping. Take a short drive into York to visit the St Nicholas Fair for more seasonal shopping and indulge in festive treats from the food stalls.

Castle Howard Skating - North Yorkshire

Location: Castle Howard Estate, North Yorkshire

Opening Times: November 25 - January 7, 11 AM - 7 PM

Ticket Prices: Adults £12, Children £8

Estimated Annual Visitors: 85,000

Other Things to Do Nearby: Castle Howard hosts “Christmas at Castle Howard,” a magical experience featuring lavish decorations, live carol singing, and a Christmas gift shop within the estate. Nearby, you can explore the Howardian Hills for scenic views and festive shopping in the quaint village of Malton.

Winter Wonderland - Cardiff

Location: Cardiff City Hall Lawns, Cardiff

Opening Times: November 15 - January 7, 10 AM - 10 PM

Ticket Prices: Adults £12, Children £10

Estimated Annual Visitors: 300,000+

Other Things to Do Nearby: After skating, head to the Cardiff Christmas Market nearby in St John Street for a variety of festive stalls selling artisan gifts, seasonal treats, and hot drinks. You’ll also find plenty of shopping options at the St David’s Shopping Centre, perfect for finding last-minute gifts or holiday decor.

Centenary Square Ice Rink - Birmingham

Location: Centenary Square, Birmingham

Opening Times: November 3 - January 7, 10 AM - 10 PM

Ticket Prices: Adults £11, Children £9

Estimated Annual Visitors: 250,000

Other Things to Do Nearby: Just steps from the rink, you’ll find Birmingham’s renowned Frankfurt Christmas Market with German-style food stalls, mulled wine, and handmade ornaments. Take a break at one of the city’s cosy pubs like The Pint Shop or enjoy a meal at the nearby Grand Central food court, which offers a wide range of cuisine options.

Royal Pavilion Ice Rink - Brighton

Location: Royal Pavilion Gardens, Brighton

Opening Times: November 3 - January 14, 10 AM - 10 PM

Ticket Prices: Adults £15, Children £10

Estimated Annual Visitors: 200,000

Other Things to Do Nearby: Visit Brighton’s Christmas Market at Jubilee Square, where you’ll find a selection of unique gifts, holiday foods, and festive lights. For a meal, North Laine is packed with trendy cafes and independent shops, while The Lanes are perfect for picking up locally crafted gifts and seasonal decor.

Princes Street Gardens Ice Rink - Edinburgh

Location: East Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

Opening Times: November 18 - January 3, 11 AM - 9 PM

Ticket Prices: Adults £13, Children £8

Estimated Annual Visitors: 180,000

Other Things to Do Nearby: Edinburgh’s Christmas Market on George Street is just a few minutes from the rink, featuring Scottish and international crafts, holiday treats, and mulled drinks. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea at The Balmoral or explore the shops along Princes Street for holiday gifts and souvenirs.

Old Market Square Ice Rink - Nottingham

Location: Old Market Square, Nottingham

Opening Times: November 11 - January 8, 11 AM - 9 PM

Ticket Prices: Adults £12, Children £9

Estimated Annual Visitors: 150,000

Other Things to Do Nearby: Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland surrounds the rink with a festive market, including an ice bar, gourmet food stalls, and holiday gift shops. For additional shopping, head to the intu Victoria Centre nearby, or relax with a meal at one of the cosy cafes in Nottingham’s Hockley neighbourhood.

Bath on Ice - Bath

Location: Royal Victoria Park, Bath

Opening Times: November 17 - January 3, 10 AM - 9 PM

Ticket Prices: Adults £12.50, Children £10

Estimated Annual Visitors: 130,000

Other Things to Do Nearby: Bath’s Christmas Market near Bath Abbey offers over 170 stalls with handcrafted gifts, local art, and festive foods. Visit the city’s independent shops for unique holiday gifts or enjoy a classic British afternoon tea at The Pump Room.

Cathedral Gardens Ice Rink - Manchester

Location: Cathedral Gardens, Manchester

Opening Times: November 3 - January 6, 10 AM - 8 PM

Ticket Prices: Adults £11, Children £8.50

Estimated Annual Visitors: 100,000

Other Things to Do Nearby: Manchester’s famous Christmas Markets span multiple locations, with Cathedral Gardens at the heart of it. You’ll find holiday gifts, mulled wine, and festive foods across the various market areas. Enjoy a meal in the Northern Quarter, where independent eateries like Evelyn’s or The Whiskey Jar offer a cosy winter atmosphere.

Winchester Cathedral Ice Rink - Winchester

Location: Winchester Cathedral, Winchester

Opening Times: November 17 - January 2, 10 AM - 9 PM

Ticket Prices: Adults £11.50, Children £6.50

Estimated Annual Visitors: 90,000

Other Things to Do Nearby: Set around the cathedral, the Winchester Christmas Market offers a range of handcrafted gifts, holiday decorations, and food stalls. Before or after skating, take a stroll through the market, or warm up with a meal at the cosy Chesil Rectory, just a short walk away.

Tips for Enjoying Ice Skating at Pop-Up Ice Rinks

Book in Advance: Tickets for these popular ice rinks sell quickly, so it’s best to book online to secure your slot.

Dress Warmly: Many of these outdoor rinks can be chilly, so layer up and bring gloves to stay comfortable.

Plan a Full Day Out: These ice rinks are near bustling holiday markets, festive cafes, and seasonal events, so plan to spend some extra time exploring nearby attractions.

