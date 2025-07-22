Top fitness activities for under a tenner

The summer months can feel like an expensive time, especially when it comes to keeping the kids occupied during the school holidays, but there are things you can do with the children that won’t break the bank and cost less than £10.

Local leisure centres in York offer a wide range of fun activities that don’t cost the earth and will keep the kids entertained for hours. Better, the charitable social enterprise and worker-owned co-op GLL which runs four leisure centres across the city, has created a timetable of activities to ensure that every child can enjoy active sports and fun games all summer-long.

Here are its top ideas:

Swimming – not only is swimming a fun thing to do, it is crucial for children to learn how to be safe in the water. Many of the Better leisure centres are offering a range of swimming sessions this summer including: Four-week Summer Swimming Skills Clinic for youngsters between 8-16 years who can swim 25m unaided (£8.70 per session). This includes a 45-minute session over four weeks at Yearsley Swimming Pool on the 26th July – 16th August 1pm – 1:45pm. These short courses are ideal for those who want to learn more than just swimming strokes. Aqua Splash with inflatable obstacle course and fun floats at Yearsley Swimming Pool each Wednesday between 1.20-3.10pm and Friday from 3.00-3.50pm (£7.00 per person). A dedicated SEN session will run each Friday between 2-2.50pm Swim for all where families can have fun, build confidence and practice strokes in a relaxed environment (£4.75 for children aged three-years plus, £6.50 for accompanying adults). Available at York Leisure Centre, Yearsley Swimming Pool and Energise Leisure Centre throughout the holidays at varying times. Family fun swims with floats and toys each Saturday and Sunday afternoons at York Leisure Centre and Saturday afternoons at Energise Leisure Centre (£4.75 for children aged three-years plus, £6.50 for accompanying adults) Children up to the age of 15 can also swim for £1 at Better Leisure Centres in York in holidays and at weekends throughout the year before 10am. Keep Fit – incorporating exercise into the day is a great way to stop children feeling restless and help them to be fit and healthy. With racquet sports always a hit with youngsters, badminton, pickleball and table tennis are available to book at York Leisure Centre and Burnholme Sports Centre from £5.95. Outdoor tennis courts are also available at Energise Leisure Centre (£8.95 for one hour). Toddler’s World – soft play is perfect to help your little ones burn off energy and socialise with friends. At Burnholme Sports Centre the equipment includes soft play, bouncy castle, building blocks and a variety of other elements that will assist with the development of balance, coordination and social skills. Morning sessions are being run every Tuesday for under 5’s and cost from as little as £3.50 per session. York Leisure Centre also offers Toddlers World and Jungle Run for up to 8 years old, at various times throughout the week. Roller Skating – not only is it fun, but roller skating is also great aerobic exercise. Energise Leisure Centre is running a roller skating session for children of five years upwards every Sunday between 4-5pm with additional sessions throughout the summer for just £4.80 for non-members. Gym Training – toning and strengthening muscles are an important way to keep the body fit. Dedicated Junior Gym sessions run throughout the year at varying times at Burnholme Sports Centre, Energise Leisure Centre and York Leisure Centre. The sessions, which allow youngsters to embark on their fitness journey in a safe environment that’s fun, are aimed at 11-17 year olds. Sessions are £5.80 per session and monthly memberships are available.

Soft paly

So, if you’re watching the purse strings but still want to ensure your kids are occupied and active this summer, these York leisure facilities have lots of fun to offer from now until the end of the school holidays and beyond. Simply head to your local Better leisure centre and ask for details or visit www.better.org.uk to find out what’s happening in your area and book online.