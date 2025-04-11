Touching performance Bluebelle from internationally renowned Theatre Re coming To Sheffield this June

Coming to The Crucible in Sheffield June 11th-12th is Theatre Re’s visually striking and folktale-inspired production Bluebelle, which creatively explores a new perspective on parenthood and childloss. Completely accessible for d/Deaf audiences, this non-verbal production is a result of intertwining plots from distinguished writers Angela Carter, Italo Calvino, the Brothers Grimm, Charles Perrault alongside interviews conducted with parents and carers.

Theatre Re are known for their extensive research they put into planning each performance, with Bluebelle being no different. The team developed this incredibly moving performance alongside Visual Vernacular and d/Deaf Artists, to ensure that d/Deaf audiences would be able to enjoy the production without the need for BSL interpretation.