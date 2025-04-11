Touching performance Bluebelle from internationally renowned Theatre Re coming To Sheffield this June
Theatre Re are known for their extensive research they put into planning each performance, with Bluebelle being no different. The team developed this incredibly moving performance alongside Visual Vernacular and d/Deaf Artists, to ensure that d/Deaf audiences would be able to enjoy the production without the need for BSL interpretation.
Bluebelle, an imaginative folktale production, innovatively captures the theme of fertility. Theatre Re effortlessly integrates inspiration from ancient folktales to real-life individual experiences from Fertility UK, to creatively explore this devastating health issue.