Trinity Leeds announces pioneering new SignLive Service ahead of Purple Tuesday

First shopping centre in UK to adopt SignLive’s QR code service to support the deaf community •Series of accessibility awareness events to be held on November 12th

Trinity Leeds is the first shopping centre in the UK to team up with a pioneering new service to help support the deaf community and improve their experience.

SignLive is now available at Guest Services and more than 40 brands at the centre, and provides access to live British Sign Language interpreters quickly and easily by simply scanning a QR code. It aims to remove barriers, improve customer experience and enhance access for people who use British Sign Language.

The news comes ahead of Purple Tuesday on November 12th, with a string of activities and events planned at Trinity Leeds to highlight the accessible services available, as part of the annual awareness day around accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “SignLive is an incredible service that will help us better serve the deaf community, remove barriers and improve communication with our guests.

“We’re proud to be the first shopping centre in the UK to offer the SignLive service via QR code and we encourage more businesses to follow our lead and help ensure they are inclusive and accessible for all.

“We are dedicated to providing a welcoming and positive environment for our guests, and we welcome feedback on how our teams can continue to build on this.”

A representative from SignLive will be available to discuss the service as part of the centre’s Purple Tuesday events on November 12th, where Guide Dogs for the Blind and Colostomy UK will also be on hand to raise awareness, and Support Dogs will host puppy training on the mall.

Trinity Leeds’ Guest Services team will also highlight the centre’s accessibility services and ask for guest feedback on how to help improve inclusivity, and a quiet hour will be held from 9am to 11am for those who prefer a calmer shopping environment without music, product demonstrations or mall activity.

Accessibility facilities at Trinity Leeds include:

Quiet Mornings: Every Tuesday from 9am to 11am, where retailers reduce noise for those who prefer a calmer shopping environment without music, product demonstrations or mall activity.Stoma-friendly toilet facilities: Providing a safe, clean, and helpful space for bags to be changed.Changing Places: Toilet facilities for people with profound and multiple disabilities, fitted with specialist equipment such as a hoist and changing bench with enough space for up to two carers to assist those with a disability.Free wheelchair and mobility scooter hire: To ensure guests with mobility issues can enjoy their visit.Boys Need Bins: Sanitary bins installed in men’s toilets throughout the centre as part of Prostate Cancer UK’s campaign to support people with incontinence.Free water refill taps: Available at Trinity Kitchen and Guest Services.Free sensory toys and hidden disability lanyards: Available from Trinity Leeds’ Guest Services.

Brands at Trinity Leeds which currently offer the Sign Live service include: H&M, Primark, Next, Zara, Marks & Spencer, New Look, Boots, River Island, Rituals, Hollister, Skechers, Nike, Superdry, Mango, Lounge, Levi’s, Space NK, The Perfume Shop, Claire’s, Jack & Jones, Charles Tyrwhitt, The Entertainer, Thatziki, Rola Wala, Fraser Hart, Lindt, Nespresso, Pandora, Maths City, Batch’d, Vision Express, Lego, Leeds United, Office, Miniso, Moss Bros, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Crepeaffaire, Lovisa, Damaged Society, Lids, Swarovski and Sunglass Hut.

For details of accessibility services at Trinity Leeds, visit trinityleeds.com/accessibility-mobility-services.